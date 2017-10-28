Why I moved to PDP – Maria Ude Nwachi.

“I am the first and final destination of opposition in my state”. Hon. Maria Ude Nwachi​, popularly known as, Afikpo Chic, Best Chic Ever Liveth, Nwanyi Afikpo & Ude Ehugbo, is the honourable member representing Afikpo North East Constituency in Ebonyi state house of Assembly. She won recently moved the People’s democratic party – PDP from People’s progressive party – PPA, recently. Michael Ugwu is here with BCEL so she can tell us all about it and more.

Q: Honourable, good to see you again. Many where taken by surprise when you moved to PDP, the reason being that you have been doing some work for Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha, the governor of Imo state, who is in APC, the speculation was that you are going to APC, you surprised many by moving to PDP. What informed your move to PDP?

A: I have said it many times that I have no respect for Nigerian political parties. They have no ideology. They are just avenues to move from one position to another. They stand for nothing. And the members stand for nothing. It is all about enlightened self interest for a Nigerian politician. He goes wherever he thinks will be best for his ego and aspiration. I moved to PDP because of one person, my governor, David Nweze Umahi.

I am the first and final destination of opposition in my state. I have been approached using various means, I have been given offers that very few Nigerian humans will refuse, to join them, and work opposite my Governor, and I always refused blankly, as if I’m on auto-pilots. No matter how much you put in my face, I will simply tell you the same thing. Even the people that present me these mouth watering offers, were shocked that I rejected it all. I cannot work opposite Umahi. This man is working. He carries me along. He respects my people. Do you know why I say that? Governor Umahi gives me a lot of regard not just about me but about my people because he knows how much my people loves me. This man cannot hear me cry about anything in Afikpo without coming to the rescue. I was in PPA but he still thinks about me when it comes to appointments and makes sure I’m represented. He knows I’m a unique character and accepts me the way I am. He is also proud me, sees me a gifted, talented and hardworking person that needs to be encouraged rather than discouraged or hounded.

I am not TICKET POLITICIAN, I can win an election under any party; because my voters does not care where I am, they will simply go wherever I am because they know it’s not about party, but about me, and my leadership style. I am not looking for anyone to hand me any ticket in a platter. This move was done out of conviction and not lucre.

And most importantly, DNU is working, hell yes, he is. This man has brought SEXY to road construction. I personally marvel at his road construction prowess every day. I don’t just know how he does it, I just don’t. I keep asking myself, where does he get the money from, does he supervise the jobs daily, does he sneak up daily on the workers? In fact the many questions that run through my head on concerning this ROADMEISTER of a man is endless. And I have relentlessly promoted his road work to Nigerians who agree with me because seeing is believing and I always bring image evidence of his road mastery works, to the delight of many. Let me tell you this, DNU is not without his flaws, but I am not able to digest the flaws properly, because his goodness is way way above and above it all. Personally, the Afikpo Abakaliki road alone that this man did, OH GOD, I AM CRYING, for that road alone. I must follow Umahi to anywhere he goes. Any where, if he enters NNU party I am there with him. This road that is now looking like butter used to be HELL ON EARTH for my people and others. This road was steadily reducing our life spans each time we ply it. But today, it is looking so damn gorgeous, so pretty. I go to work from my beloved Afikpo because of what he did on this road. Biko I need to do a post on this road and bring you all the latest images. Maka seeing is just believing. Anyway let me not digress, onweghi onye furu ebe an’echi ozo, jebe ebe an’eli mmadu. PDP has a giant in the person of Umahi, and I am proud to be where ever he is. And I am going to do my part with the utmost dedication and zeal to make sure he goes back for a 2nd term.

Worth mentioning: Another thing about DNU is this; so many politicians in his position would have looked for a way to squash my type of personality. And no matter what you have to offer even to them. But not Umahi, his own lane is good enough for him. He will allow others to walk their lanes. When I think about all these, I cannot allow myself to be hijacked by anyone or any organization for the purpose of going against my governor in any fashion. He deserves my 100% support.

On Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha, I am a photographer. And a social media content provider, that is my job, that is how I make my living since I came back to Nigeria. I was hired to cover events and other, for the Imo state government. Work does not know party, my brother.

Q: Truth is many people has expressed reservation about the move, saying that they will rig you out during primaries. Was there any agreement reached between you and Governor Umahi before you decamped?

A: Absolutely not. I know my worth. I am not a TICKET POLITICIAN, you know those politicians that cannot even win in their own wards but are always waiting for the sitting governor to hand them ticket in a platter. I am not the type. I will earn my ticket. I want to tell those who are afraid that I will be rigged out in anyway this: PDP is not HOTEL CALIFORNIA, where you can check-in but you can’t check-out. And breaking news; I am not a child, and neither am I a tree. Enough said.

Q: You have made it clear that you are not going back to House of Assembly so many times, In fact, I was in a plenary session of your state of Assembly the day you told everyone that you won’t be coming back to the house of assembly, to shock of many. Now tell us the position you are going for come 2019.

The landscape of Ebonyi politics and beyond has been changed a bit by my election win. Afikpo people has sent a message that the masses has the final say when they see a worthy candidate and lemme tell you, other communities have taken note. My election sends a very very powerful message to politicians who depend on ticket to be elected or reelected. If they think that any governor will go down with them, they have another thing coming. No second term governor will because of any politician lose his own head. Imagine a situation where a serving official can’t even bring out 5 million to solve an issue for his base, but will bring out 200 million if needed to secure a ticket he does not deserve in any way. Come on now, you are your money will be left standing in cold this time. Better know where you try that on.

Onwogu governor je ekwori ibere onye ozo rigeri eho. I don’t know how to translate this Ehugbo adage, but the bottom line is this; onye obula ga azo isi onwe ya. Go and do what you were elected to do and you won’t have to be waiting for governor to give you ticket. And I got this news for ticket politicians, going my governor’s characteristics, Ebonyi is going to be thrown open to the masses to decide their choices. He will allow free and fair election. Though I am prepared for both free and fair and unfree and unfair.

A: ABUJA BOUND. Afikpo Chic will be going to the National Assembly. That is where I am heading to.

Q: Senate or House of Representative?

A: Abuja. National Assembly. That is all you need to know now.

Q: Fair enough. It appears that you have already started your campaign, at least via online.

A: It does not appear, I have started my 2019 campaign in earnest. My brother, I am a woman. In a man’s world, in a man’s business. Let me start now, so by the time they take off, I will be ahead of them. All my life, in order to achieve like men, I always have to double and triple my efforts. You cannot dull when trying to be like men, you cannot dull even for a second, because men own the world and are very fast in all the do, so to even get close to what they can do, a woman must reload and amplify her efforts. That is what I do and it works for me.

Q: You have done a lot of projects for your constituency, even though many of your members are groaning of lack of funds, how do you do it?

A: Simple. I use my personal money. A week after being elected to the house, I sourced over 100 million Naira and started work, immediately. I have no idea what my salary looks like as it was used in getting a lone from the bank, that was used in awarding contracts for projects in my constituency. I did not personally see a penny of the money, I paid it all to the contractors. I am a photographer, Photo editor, Image maker, practicing a first of its kind image-making in Nigeria. I also manage Facebook accounts for prominent people. Whatever I am paid for the job simply goes towards my constituency and beyond. Whatever I get as an honourable member goes to my constituency, not bank account. Making all these sacrifices is not a big deal for me. There is nothing on this earth the people of Afikpo will not do for me, nothing. The feeling is mutual. I am willing to be broke, to ignore my needs, for whatever will make life easier for them. Moreover, serving others before myself comes naturally to me. It’s just my nature.

Look I have an uncompleted building in my compound that has not been touched and I will not touch it until I have build a lot for my people, simple as ABC. I am not even okay that I have not done much more than I have done now. I am groaning too. It has not been easy. I am just doing the best I am able to.

Q: Politics will become unattractive, if we go by you. What drives you to use your own personal money to work?

A: Politics is not a jamboree for me. Rather it is costing me a lot financially and otherwise. I am practicing pure selfless politics. It means putting the needs of others before myself. It means delaying all self-gratification for others. It means bearing the burdens of others. And I will never back down nor regret it as I want the world to know that there is a Nigerian politician that will put the needs of others before her own, effortlessly. This is the style of politics I am practicing. That is my own choice. It’s what makes me very very happy, and I will never ever ever become anything apart from what I am. I now live to serve, and for me serving is JOY. For me: Service is the very purpose of life. For me: Public office has no meaning if it does not drive the happiness and joy of others. To that end, I vow to always be for the people wherever I find myself.

Having seen so much money and also giving away so much money at an early age has also helped me in not attaching so much importance and significance to money. And then having lived a very high life, live it thoroughly, worn all the couture any human can think of, bought every buyable I ever wanted, touched too much money and materialism, has made all that seem like stress and vanity to me today. That is a major reason I can be able to remove the biggest obstacle in life, THE EGO-SELF, and serve others selflessly. Giving is my nature, I was born that way. I do it because it makes me happy.

Q: You must get so much request for help, how do you handle it?

A: Hahaha it is not easy my brother. And in a nation where everyone is on his own, no government support of any type, those of us out in the open doing our best to put smiles on others will be one to go to for help. See my inbox and see how Nigerians are suffering. Most are looking for employment. 60 % of those inboxing me for help are just asking me to help them with jobs, any job. Sometimes it just makes me cry so hard. The rest ask for money to help them in various forms. I just do the best my small money can, and the rest I let them know I am not able to; if I see the messages. And sometimes my head is so full that I don’t respond to some. But I always do my best to respond. It is not easy because I get 100s of inbox messages seeking help from me daily from people all over the country; of all ethnic background. Hahaha see mee o. WHO I BE, BIKO NU?? My brother, most people in Facebook think I am some powerful woman with a lot of money. I don’t know if some know I am a house of assembly member, a lot of them think I am more than that, a few even think I am a governor of a state. Do you know some people in the North, south west and other regions will inbox me to intimate me about a problem they are having in their constituency and plead with me to assist them. When I see such I just look in awe, as in who do this people think I am biko nu. In all, I am doing the best I can to help but can only do much. I will do more when I’m able to. Now you know why I’m always broke lol.

Q: Are there plans to mentor more people in your type of politics?

A: OH YES! I just created two platforms for that. One is purely for women and the other is for men and women. Deborah Generation (DG) and Maria Ude Nwachi Service League (MUNSEL)

“We aim to create a veritable platform for the discovery, promotion and sponsorship of women in political leadership and corporate governance across the entire 36 States of the Federation and the FCT in order to encourage women participation in the above towards meeting the aims of African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nation’s Sustenance Development Goals 2030. In carrying out our activities and programmes towards making a success of the above mindset, we will recreate, in all political nooks and crannies of our nation, several Male & Female Maria Ude Nwachis, who shall, in line with the Selfless and Pro-masses political philosophy of Madam Nwachi, of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, bear the banner of Selfless, Altruistic, Performance in politics.”

Facebook platforms:

Deborah Generation

DG Group admits women only.

Maria Ude Nwachi Service League (MUNSEL):

Membership for both platforms open to all Nigerians and beyond.

Q: Honourable, how are you able to coordinate all you do online? Many marvel at your abilities and capabilities when it comes to online coordination. How do you do it?

A: Easy, I have been online since 1989. The moment I landed America, the 1st thing I was attracted to was computers. We were the 1st sets to start online chatting and groups in America. I used to co-ordinate the Howard Stern chat room. It was the most popular chat room then in America, being that Howard Stern was the highest paid Radio Talk host in the USA, and I was his most frequent and most popular guest. So from successfully coordinating that chat room, I was able to create many firsts online then. I have also been in news dissemination since 1990, I managed a news website, that was a very big hit, as then it was still a new genre.

And when I came back to Nigeria, I immediately created the 1st Major Igbo hub in 2009, manned by numerous workers, where every Igbo gathered on Facebook then. It was also where Nigerians and beyond gathered for the latest news and information. Today, I am running the largest Igbo only online gathering in the whole world, and running it very successfully. It is called Igboist [ www.facebook.com/groups/ igboist ]. My vast experience in anything to do with computers and internet helps me a great deal in being able to manage anything that has to do with online. Working online is second nature to me. It’s just like breathing. Coming up with innovations online just comes naturally to me.

I am a loner, a chronic one at that, it allows me to play with my imaginations, it allows me to wonder into my dark realms and come up with life hacks and solutions. Solitude give excess freedom to make friends with the universe. Solitude gives me enough room to be creative, and spontaneous. Though, being alone has a power very few people can handle, learning to be alone, and enjoying it, is the most empowering gift you can give yourself. When you become friend with solitude, you will never feel alone again. Being a loner gives me time to wonder, to search for the truth. To have holy curiosity. It makes my life much more interesting and worth living.

Q: Back to politics, you are going to Abuja which means going into the big league. You have no godfather. How do you plan on funding your election.

A: Who told you that I do not have a godfather? Facebookers are my godfather. They will do the funding. They are ready. Each Facebook supporter of Maria De Light 2019 will donate 1000 Naira each. They are just waiting for me to give them the account number, which I will do by next week. Some of the funds will also go to sponsoring select members of MUNSEL for elected positions. I came into politics from outside the system, which is normally an impossibility in our clime. We need more MARIAs, we need more people to be elected from outside the system. I will be satisfied with any number, 1 or 2 or more.

Q: Akubuiro, as Igbo would say. Recently a few at Radio Biafra circulated a documentary on you, hoping that pull you down by all means. Do you think that your success in your many online ventures, especially here on Facebook, has brought haters towards you?

A: Well, that is natural. But let’s not forget that even though hate is always noisy and loud, love is huge. Love is infinitesimal. Those who appreciate and love what I do far more outnumber the former. In fact there is no comparison. Darkness can never over-power light. On those Radio Biafrans that sat down and did that. I do not believe that any true Igbo will make up stories just to see another Igbo pulled down. That is why I called those involved in the pull-down fake documentary ANTI IGBO EFULEFU DEVIANTS hiding under Radio Biafra. I refuse to be believe those people are pro Igbo or pro Biafra, I see them as hiding under Radio Biafra to perpetrate hate on their own. Putting anything of my past out there to tarnish me is not so bad, but to sit down and plan and execute a documentary with a 100% made up stories against your fellow Igbo, in a bid, to humiliate and pull them down, is the zenith of indecency and unacceptability, by any standard. It’s beyond the pale. That said, lies have no future. I have forgiven them. I have moved on.

There will be haters, there will be doubters, there will be non-believers, and then there will be me, proving them wrong.

Q: What bothers you most about the leadership of Nigeria?

A: Thanks for this question. The answer is very very simple. The fact that Nigeria does not have steady light after decades of democracy and high-end looting by each and everyone that that has been in leadership position is the saddest thing ever! This annoys me and hurts me to high heavens. Everything is wrong with the leadership of the Nigerian state, but the one that can start the healing process in 24 HOUR STEADY LIGHT in Nigeria. Once that happens, the healing process will begin. The black race will then start healing immediately. I do not see any big deal in achieving this. We can achieve this with just a small percentage of the money being looted daily in this nation by a few people. DEAR MEN, GET THE HECK OUT OF THAT POSITION AND MAKE WAY FOR ME TO DO THIS, IF YOU CAN’T. Just clear way. I see all Nigerian politicians as failures due to this constant painful darkness. Nothing can be done effectively in any nation without steady light. Nothing. I am talking steady light, not 23 hour light. I am talking 24 hour steady light. Any thing outside 24 hour steady like is not good enough. You cannot do intelligence without it, you cannot run a world class hospital without it, you cannot do freaking sh*t without it.

The masses are suffering immensely, no basic social amenity, no unemployment benefit, no student loan, no social welfare, no social family support. No thing. Give us light, give us 24 hour light, so we can begin to process our sufferings with clear head and then know how to help ourselves. Do this. If you cannot do it, please clear road lemme come and do it. The men have failed us woefully.

If I ever get any power in this country, my first order of business will be 24 hour light. That is it, that is it. For me, any meeting in this country that does not include the issue of 24 hour steady light is dead on arrival. It is a non-starter. It is in fact, not a ready for prime-time meeting. Anyone wishing to be our president in 2019 must be made to write a contract with us that 24 hour light will be his number 1 agenda, to be achieved as soon as he is there. And he must be held accountable. Nigerians get serious, get serious. Get serious about this light thing. I am very serious. I have a plan, shhh. I will divulge it later. I will tell you what we must do for Nigeria to take us serious and give us this light.

Q: You you can rightly be described as courageous. What gives you the courage you possess?

A: Hahaha, actually I steal my courage from men. Men amaze me. I admire their courage. They can do anything they put their mind to. Even if they are afraid they will still go ahead and do what they need to do. That is what courage is about. Courage is never an absence of fear, it is doing what must be done even in the face of fear. When I’m serious about anything I just mentally metamorphose into 10 or more men and get it done; no matter the obstacle. A man can have 100 million naira in his life and will bring out 99 million of it towards whatever goal he has, while a woman will still be thinking of how to save it and make more. I will go further and bring out 100 million and look for more to add to it to achieve that goal of mine. Basically I try to emulate the positive aspects of men. But the one aspect men can emulate from us is our natural compassion. Most men in power tend to be a bit too cold hearted and selfish hahaha, I don’t want to emulate that lol.

Q: You work so hard, how do you relax, what do you do for leisure, what makes you happy?

A: LOL. Whenever I wanna make myself happy I just dance. I love gisting and laughing hard with people whenever I’m out and about. It makes me so damn happy. I also love seeing various designs of wax/ankara, it brightens my day. I can look at them all day and night and not be tired. When I see someone wearing the same wax print as mine on any given day, then I get very excited and must snap selfies with the person, and make friends with them. I love that kind thing. I love making others happy, it makes me very happy. I love kindness, it drives me wild. I love being the reason someone’s smile is a bit broader, it makes me feel satisfied. Dancing must be mentioned more than once lol.

Q: Do you regret anything in your life?

A: My brother, that would mean that I wanna eat my cake and have it too. I will not be where I am today without where I was; be that place good or bad. I will not be whom I am today without whom I was yesteryear. I place my mistakes under my feet and use them as stepping stones. For life will give you whatever experience is most helpful for the evolution of your consciousness.

Q: Who are you heroes, man and woman?

A: Easy. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah. If this man handle Abia state, God’s own state will be the paradise God ordained it to be. I am hoping every day that this man will come in to an elected leadership. This man will work and work until he bends if he is giving the mandate. He is humane, and very kind. And he is obsessed with Igboland. Go and see what he put up in Uturu, the largest industrial and manufacturing outfit in the east of Niger. It is not easy. He is my kind of man. He has single handedly turned that area into small London. E no easy biko. CLAP CLAP CLAP.

Linda Ikeji. She is my hero. A dedicated young woman, doing her best to better her life and the lives of others. She is making women proud. I am crazy about her. But whenever she puts me on her blog, I do not look, because those her commentators manufacture onu ojoo and because heart attack is real, I no dey look there lol.

Q: Your final words on this interview….

A: I realized long ago that the only way to keep myself constantly happy is to make the other guy happy. For me, happiness, like a smile, is contagious. Some people have always asked me what my greatest fear is. I do not waste time to tell them that my greatest fear is the day, by act of commission or omission, I choose to place myself over and above the interests and welfare of others; whether I’m in public office or not.

A message to my supporters: I am full of flaws. If I ever err or make a mistake, I will always fess up and apologize without a single excuse, and then make amends immediately. Whenever I am wrong, I am immediately aware and I will be sober, I will admit it and start making amends. Whenever I am going astray, please call me to order. Never ever support me when I’m wrong, I will not appreciate that. Always correct me constructively, and I will also adjust. I will only offer an explanation if I am convinced I have done nothing wrong in a situation. Thank you so much for your love and support.

A CREED: I will continue to serve myself last. My comfort will always take a backseat for the comfort of the whole. I will prove to the world that a Nigerian politician can put the interest of others above her own. So help me, God!

Michael Ugwu: Thank you for your time, Honourable.

Maria Ude Nwachi: You are very much welcome, sir.