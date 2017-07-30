Why 2019 Gubernatorial Elections is Okowa Vs Okowa

By Comr. Iwhiwhu Igho Frankley

This is 2017, two years into Okowa first term and two years remaining. It is a known fact that the end of an election is the beginning of another and on this basis I foresee the 2019 elections as an election between Okowa and Okowa and no other person(s) in Delta State be it option A4. The indexes below form the basis on which the above statement is verified.

1. Stable and Marketable Platform

As the battle/ tussle for the soul or the leadership of PDP at the national level continued then, PDP Delta State remain intact under the leadership of Olorogun Kingsley Esiso ably supported by His Excellency Arthur Okowa. PDP Delta State were never worried of what will be the outcome of the tussle because we believed we are in the right camp. Again PDP have lived in the heart of Deltans as the only political platform that can delivers the dividends of democracy to their door step. Deltans are already aware that even those who leaves the party will always long to come back because they know Delta is PDP. Because of this, PDP remain the only viable political party in Delta State. Again Deltans do not want to take the expensive risk Nigerians took in 2015 as the APC performance at the National level under Buhari is nothing to write home about and this will be a major omen for anyone who which to fly their flag come 2019 in Delta State.

2. Zoning/ Equity

What is own by all is enjoyed by all. Equity is fairness and he who goes to equity must go with a clean hands. Other Zones or Senatorial districts in Delta State have had their own fair share of the governorship seat and now it is the turn of the Delta North and I believe that no Anioma son or daughter will prefer the position of a deputy governor to the governor itself no matter their political differences or party hence the most qualified hand for the job now is the man who has been tested and still sitting on it. He is presently the biggest political masquerade from Anioma axis. The Anioma that I know have a way of settling themselves irrespective of their political divides. A clue from other elections conducted in Delta North is there to serve me right. Anioma Interest has consistently lives in their minds and it a constant in their political history. I believe they are not ready to throw it up now that they have the position in their zone. They must strive to complete their 8 years like others and this favoured Okowa.

3. Preparation/ Structure across the State

While other aspirants still contemplate on whether they will run or not base on some factors, Gov. Okowa has gone ahead in preparation. More importantly Team Okowa Again 2019 which I belong, Team SMART, Delta Political Vanguard among other political pressure groups numbering over 100 and still counting have been set up in all the units, wards and LGA in the state awaiting 2019 election for Gov. Okowa and PDP. This is in addition to the PDP party structures , Faithfuls and foot soldiers that have been raised over time and trained to be consistent.

4. Okowa ‘s Performance as a Governor

In spite of the economic recession that has befall Nigeria due to poor administrative skills of APC led Federal government, Governor Okowa has done creditably well as governor without complains. He has to a large extent fulfill his campaign promises of prosperity to ALL Deltans. Every LGA of the state has witnessed a touch of his finger as work is going on simultaneously in all the 25 LGA of the state. Schools, Roads , Hospitals, Bridges have either been built and renovated and some are ongoing. Over 17, 000 jobs have been created and still counting for just 2 years in office. His performance as a governor has endear him to many who even campaigned against him. Okowa has extended the hands of sportsmanship to all who are willing. In the words of Oghenesivbe Nuvie Fred all Saul who wished to be called Paul. What a Governor Okowa is

5. Non Involvement of Other Aspirants in the Affairs of Delta State After Elections.

So far we have heard that Pat Utomi, Victor Ochei, O’tega Emerho, Ibe Ikachukwu, Great Ovedje Ogboru among others are indicating interest to contest as governor of Delta State. Delta state have been faced with a lot of challenges like Menance of Fulani Herdsmen killing across the state, Niger Delta Avengers did their own in addition to others that have befall Deltans. We have never heard the voices or the token contributions of these individuals to the plight of Deltans. They evaporate into tin air like gases the moment elections are over and condense months to elections. You hardly see them in the state. A Governorship material is one who cries when the people do, he lives in their midst, feel their pains and assure them of a brighter future. You cannot live in Eko and Abuja and then suddenly show up when it elections.

The Okowa Deltans knows is better than any other person. Because elections year is coming again they have started regrouping. Deltans we must resist.

Having looked carefully at the above I see Okowa winning with a large margin come 2019. I also wish to used this medium to call on All Urhobo sons and daughters to sequel behind Chief James Ibori as he has the political willingness and vision for the modern Urhobo. The opposition is no match to PDP as they are well known for litigations knowing fully well they have performed poorly before and during the election.

*Comr. Iwhiwhu Igho Frankley, is Deputy Director Admin, Team Okowa