Whistleblowers to receive N421.33m for the November batch – Adeosun

.Terhemen Abua.

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, Wednesday in Abuja, said a total of N421.33m is ready to be paid to whistleblowers for the November batch, maintaining that the amount included that of the whistleblower for the cash recovered from a building in Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Adeosun disclosed this while answering questions from State House correspondents, after the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council FEC, presided over by Vice -President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.

She disclosed that the money would be paid to the whistleblower who signed the agreement and not any firm, also noting that the Federal Government would pay applicable taxes on the sum directly to the state government where the whistleblower is domiciled.

Her words, “The total amount, which also include Osborne Road, Ikoyi is N421,330,595. This is for the November batch and it is ready for payment.

“The only condition necessary is that the money will be paid to the whistleblower who signed the agreement, not to any company.

“If we get the court judgement, we have to wait for three months to ensure that there are no encumbrances” .

The minister states that necessary procedures to protect the whistleblowers are already in place.

