WHETHER $2BILLION OR N2BILLION, THE GLARING FACT REMAINS THAT OSINBAJO HAS CLEARLY JOINED THIS GANG OF DECEITFUL LIARS IN ABUJA.

By Nnaemeka Obiaraeri

I read somewhere that the office of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo put out a statement stating that he actually meant N2billion as the amount released for the Second Niger Bridge and not $2billion as Ngige whispered into his ears during their rally of shame in Onitsha Anambra state last weekend.

This is shocking. Do these guys want me to believe and accept that Osinbajo, as the head of the economic management team, does not know the major projects that they plan to fund in Nigeria and the amount involved ? It is now Ngige that knows more about projects that the FGN plan to do more than Osinbajo? This is the 9 wonder of the world.

I am shocked that a man of Yemi Osinbajo standing and calling could easily lend himself to be part of this huge fraud and deceit in Aso Rock. I once had a clash with my friend , Tony Maguaje last year defending this same man. But overtime, from his hail and hearty posture/statement , as it relates to the state of health of Buhari, when he disappeared from Nigeria for 105 days;, to his Ogoni Clean up fraud; to the Barugate; to his lies inside the Catholic Church at Ifitedunu, Anambra state early this month; to this 2nd Niger Bridge campaign deceit and gimmick, Osinbajo has clearly laid the marker that evidenced the glaring fact that he is now part of these gansters in abuja. For Christ sake, Prof Osinbajo could have easily stayed out of the fray if he values honour and integrity. Why tell petty and avoidable lies? Haba!

Let us even assume that he made a mistake and was goaded by Ngige into telling such open and disgraceful lies about $2billion released for the Second Niger Bridge. How possible can that be. Osinbajo knows clearly what $2billion is. As the VP and head of the economic management team, Osinbajo knows clearly that the Buhari’s government has no plans whatsoever of continuing any serious works on that second Niger bridge to have it completed in the nearest medium term. This truth is so glaring going by funding plans of the FGN as contained in the MTEF 2020. There is no where in the expenditure plans of the FGN that huge provisions were made to address the FGN 30% counterpart funding for the $700m/N214billion required to do that bridge.

The amount of N2billion they claimed to have released is an insult on the sensibilities of Ndi Igbo and Anambra state. What does Osinbajo think would be the impact of N2billion on a PPP project that was budgeted to be completed with $700m/N214billion.?

Remember that the crux of the matters here was the deceitful antics of the APC government to secure the votes of Ndi Anambra with the fake promise of doing the Second Niger Bridge. If Buhari/Osinbajo can borrow billions of dollars to fund the rebuilding of the NE that was destroyed by the people of the NE, what stopped the same FGN from asking the world bank to lend it just a paltry $700million/N214billion to do the second Niger bridge. The only bridge that links the whole of the old Eastern Nigeria? If Buhari loves Ndi Igbo so much as Osinbajo told Ndi Anambra, why did he release only N2billion (which may not even be true) out of N214billion? Haba! We are not mumus now. These guys should stop irritating us.

My major worry with all these lies and subterfuge by the Buhari government against Ndi Igbo is that certain APCites and brainwashed Buharideens that dot the landscape will always allow sentiment and blind support for a petty, clannish and nepotistic bigot, supported by his fawning and deceitful clergy deputy to becloud their senses of reasoning .