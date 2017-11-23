When Secondus Storms Wadata ….Jubilant Crowd,Encomiums 

By Bisi Ezekiel

It was meriment and jubilation today as Prince Uche Secondus,frontline chairmanship contender of the PDP,storms Wadata Plaza to submit his nomination form for the national chairmanship.

Amidst chants of ‘total Chairman,Change the Change’,Secondus entourage comprising of top party leaders from all over the 36 states and Abuja had hard times moving to the hall where the party leadership was already waiting.

Inside the hall,the Director of Organisation ,Mr Fatona and other staff of the secretariat were elated and jubilant meeting the Prince of the Delta again. He was known to be a God fearing leaders throughout his time as organising Secretary ,deputy national chairman and acting National Chairman.

Fatona who welcomed the entourage on behalf of the party leadership recalled how Secondus used to kneel down to pray for 30 minutes every morning when he resumed for work at Wadata Plaza.

Recalling the Prince many contributions to the making of PDP,the director said it was a privilege and honour welcoming the ‘total chairman’ back to Wadata.

The National Organising Secretary ,Senator Abdul Ningi in his remarks affirmed that the leadership of the party has no preferred aspirant among those seeking the chairmanship ,pledging that “the party will gurannteee level playing field for all contenders.

He warned aspirants against unwarranted attacks on the party leadership insisting that the leadership has not done anything to favour any aspirant from any zone.

While admonisihing aspirants to be focussed on wooing delegates to the convention,Ningi said any serious aspirants should uds time to sell himself to the delegates instead of seeking scapegoats even when the race has not started.

“Go and win your state for the party. Go and entrench the party in your state . Stop attacking us here “,he warned.

He emphasised that any asprants who submitted their forms will be received here and “we will tell the world what he has contributed to the party.

“We will not campaign for any of you but we will let the world know your antecednts . To that end,we pay homage to Secondus ,a total chairman with tremendous commitment to the party.

“You have sacrificed a lot for the party . You are still making sacrifice . Your zone is ours and we know you can sacrifice anything for the sake of the party. You know the PDP and the PDP knows you. If we fail to acknowledge your contributions to PDP,we will be highly unfair to you”,he stated.

Reacting the aspirant,Prince Secondus reaffirmed his faith in the greatness of the PDP despite what he called “the blackmail and accusations”,calling on all leaders “to embrace politics without bitterness for the greatness of the party.

” I will not blackmail anybody . I will not attack anybody. I urge those attacking me to woo the delegates . This party is for all of us. I respect all the leaders and I plegde to run a decent matured campaign.

“I am not desperate for this office and that is why I have vowed never to fight anybody. If I win fine. If not I will support whoever wins.

” I join the race because I think we need to hit the ground running. In less than nine months preparations for General election will start. With my experience in that office ,we will start the winning process”,he stated.

Delivering the vote of thanks, former House Deputy Speaker,Emeka Ihedioha narrated Secondus antecedents of lifelong service to the party,informing that the campaign was based on volunteers and like minded groupings.

According to him,Secondus is the best among all the pavks seeking the office because of the singular fact that his sacrifice in Port Harcourt accounted for the continued existence of the PDP today.

” We assure the party leadership that Secondus will cooperate with the leadership and play according to the rules”,he stressed.

*Bisi Ezekiel is of the Secondus Media Office