WESTMINSTER AFRICA BUSINESS GROUP HOSTS GOV. WIKE IN LONDON, COMMITS TO PROMOTING INVESTMENTS IN RIVERS STATE AND IN STRENGTHENING NIGERIA’S DEMOCRACY

His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State was today hosted to a launch meeting by the top echelon of the West Minster Africa Business Group, an assembly of select British Parliamentarians and the British business community.

Governor Wike and his entourage were received at the Scottish Club in London by Vice Chairman of West Minster Africa Business Group, Tim Johnsen in the company of other members of the group. The Governor was thereafter led into the lavish victorian edifice of the club where both the Governor’s team and West Minster Africa Business Group held talks over launch on collaborative efforts to promote investment growth in Rivers State and on strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

The Westminster Africa Business Group (WABG) was established in 1947, as the Conservative West Africa Committee to act as an information gatherer on commercial opportunities and to give a business perspective on regional political activities. The Group was to be later renamed as the Conservative Africa Business Group and subsequently Westminster Africa Business Group, in order to deal with Africa in its entirety and in recognition of its wider membership drawn from Finance, Insurance, Translation services, Manufacturing, Health and Educational interests, consistent with the Group’s motto of ‘Bringing together both business and political activities in Africa’.

Mr. Tim Johnsen, a Parliamentarian, while acknowledging the commendable efforts of Governor Wike in delivering good governance to Rivers people, on behalf of the West Minster Business Group pledged the commitment of the caucus to follow through with collaborative efforts aimed at expanding the business frontiers of Rivers State and in upholding the ethos of democracy in Nigeria in the best interest of her citizens.

Hon. Betty Apiafi, a member of the Federal House of Representatives, on the Governor’s behalf, thanked the group for hosting both the Governor and his team and for picking interests in Rivers State and Nigeria. She urged the group not to relent in its effort to help salvage Nigeria and to see Rivers State as a willing, reliable and available partner.

Members of the Governor’s delegation to the launch meeting were Chief Emmanuel Anyanwu, Elder Statesman, The Hon. Ken Chikere, Member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Betty Apiafi, Member of the Federal House of Representatives, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, Former Minister of Sports, Barr. Emma Okah, Rivers State Commissioner of Information, Dr. A. J. Beredugo, Executive Assistant to the Governor and Mrs. Dornu Kobara, Renowned Journalist.

Oraye St. Franklyn

Senior Special Assistant to Governor

Social Media