We’ll pursue pre-election matter on Obaseki’s educational qualification —Edo PDP

Despite the recent Supreme Court judgment in favour of Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, it is not yet “Uhuru” for him as the state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that it was currently weighing the option of re-awakening its pre- election matters already in the court bordering on Obaseki’s educational qualification.

State chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, disclosed this, yesterday, in a telephone conversation with newsmen in Benin City, while reacting to the Supreme Court verdict which affirmed Ahmed Makafi as the authentic National Chairman of the party. He said that the Supreme Court judgment in favour of Governor Obaseki was only one of the many cases the party had against him. Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki He said that although the party had earlier sent a congratulatory message to the governor, the core pre-election issue where he swore to an affidavit on oath over his credentials and educational qualification was still very much alive. He said: “We abide by the verdict of the Supreme Court but we have the interest to contest the issues with a view to deepening our legal system and ensuring that they are brought to bear. We don’t want to play to the gallery and assume that all issues have been resolved as a party that is anxious to take over the government of Edo State in 2019.” On the Supreme Court verdict affirming Senator Ahmed Makafi as PDP National Chairman, he said, “It is a victory for true democracy. This victory will provide us the opportunity of exploring the alternative to change the APC Federal Government come 2019. Democracy without viable opposition will lead to dictatorship.” “By this singular verdict, Nigerians have been reassured there is bright light at the end of the tunnel where they will have the opportunity to vote APC out of government come 2019