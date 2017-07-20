Wechie’s Deceitful Claim, Inconsequential To Governor Wike, Rivers PDP Replies APC

…Says Call for Governor’s Resignation, Childish, Nonsensical and Act of Frustration

The Chairman, Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro. Felix Obuah has described the call by the depleted State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Gov Wike to resign over underhanded claim by Mr. Livingstone Wechie, as nonsensical, child’s play and act of frustration.

Bro Obuah also said as far as the PDP is concerned, the so called ‘revelation’ by a chameleonic Wechie lacks worth and substance and therefore does not require a serious- minded Governor and the PDP to be perturbed about it, not to talk of resigning and abandoning the people’s mandate.

The PDP Chairman explained that going through the APC’s statement signed by Eze Chukwuemeka Eze and the sudden suspicious and questionable turnaround by Livingstone Wechie, the party is convinced of the naivety, regarding democratic principles, of the APC and its political jobber, Mr. Wechie, and that the duo do not have character and should not be taken serious.

The PDP observed that the APC statement is watery and lacks substance, saying the reason for Governor Wike to resign is neither here nor there, insisting that the latest bond between Wechie and his sponsor, Rotimi Amaechi, and by extension, the All Progressives Congress, APC, will soon be exposed.

Obuah disclosed that there are indicators that the latest parley between Mr. Wechie and Amaechi will not last, knowing who both the overambitious political actors are, describing the call for Gov. Wike’s resignation as provocative, noting that such call can only emanate from debasers, clowns and irresponsible political jobbers seeking relevance.

The PDP urged the APC not to celebrate Mr. Wechie, saying rather than being treated as a big catch, any wise man needs to be very careful about such a person, who speaks from both sides of his mouth and can mortgage his future for peanut.

Bro Obuah therefore, called on Rivers people and all Nigerians to disregard the APC call for Gov. Wike’s resignation over scurrilous allegation by an ill-fated Wechie, reiterating that neither the APC nor the stooge (Wechie) has any evidence to substantiate their claim.

“The PDP is unperturbed and Governor Wike is so focused and committed to rebuilding a State that was wrecked by the Amaechi administration. The APC-Wechie conspiracy is not enough to stop the wave of development in Rivers State under Gov Wike”, Obuah emphasized, calling on the APC to desist from its politics of calumny and pull-him-down by all means syndrome.

Signed:

Jerry Needam.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity

To the State PDP Chairman,

Bro. Felix Obuah

Thursday, July 20, 2017.