We will secure Suswam’s release – David Mark

Former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam

Former Senate President, David Mark, has vowed that everything within the ambit of the law would be done to secure the release of former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam.

Mark, who said this yesterday in Makurdi during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) expanded caucus meeting while responding to the cries by party members on the woes of Suswam under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, pledged to put his energy behind the former governor to ensure his freedom within a reasonable time and work for the success of the PDP in the state in the coming election.

In the same vein, a former PDP governorship contender for the 2015 election in the state, Terhemen Tarzor, noted with grief that one of their own, Gabriel Suswam, the immediate past governor of the state, was missing in the gathering and urged the former Senate President to help fight for his release.

Tarzor, who stressed the need for members to respect party supremacy, noted that the only way to prove supremacy is for every member to go to the grassroots and win the forthcoming local council election slated to hold early June this year across the state.According to Tarzor, party supremacy is higher than his ambition, stating that he is even ready to surrender his ambition for the interest of the party. Also, the state PDP Chairman, Mr. John Ngbede, expressed appreciation that Mark has supported the party in the state, noting that his appearance has erased the fear that the Dan Ale and Ali Modu Sherrif camp will threaten the primaries of the party in the state.

Ngbede, therefore, assured members of party in the state that their primaries would hold at the party secretariat between the April 11 and 13, 2017 without rancour