We stand by allegations against Amaechi — Integrity Group

…berates Wechie …As CLO nullifies Wechie’s membership

Integrity Group has described as untrue, allegations by its Executive Director, Mr Livingstone Wechie, on a national television on Monday that it had disowned documents tendered before the Senate that linked the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, with mismanagement of resources of Rivers State while he was governor of the state

. Meanwhile, the Civil Liberties Organisation, CLO, has withdrawn membership of Mr Wechie from the association, who until recently had signed statements of the organisation as Deputy Director, Relations Organisation, South South. AmaechiAmaechiAmaechi Chairman of the rights body in Rivers State, Mr Sotonye George, said that Wechie’s action in recent times was against the tradition of the organisation.

“Based on the recommendations of the disciplinary committee, you are hereby informed that your membership in this organisation has been nullified,” he said.

Secretary of Integrity Group, Mr Uyi Meshak, in Port Harcourt, said there was no time the body took such decision, stressing that the action of the Executive Director, Mr Wechie, was not only embarrassing but an act of betrayal.

His words: “Mr Wechie was wrong that we agreed to disown a document that we collectively signed and tendered to the Senate, the EFCC and other agencies on the mismanagement of Rivers State by the former administration.

“After we tendered that document to the Senate and the legal fireworks that followed it, which is now before the Supreme Court, we have never sat to either withdraw the said petition, disown it, nor discussed it further, since it would amount to subjudice.

“The Integrity Group is incorporated with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC and therefore, a legal entity. It is not only embarrassing to all other trustees but a complete betrayal by Mr Wechie to distance himself from a document that we not only authorized but also thoroughly investigated before we signed. It is also a complete deviation from the noble course to cleanse the society.” The group wondered how Wechie suddenly realised that the documents it tendered to the Senate and the anti- graft agency were allegedly forged