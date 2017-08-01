We Needed To Show Buhari That We Love Him – Governor Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has expressed confidence in the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a father who deserves support and love from all Nigerians.

Governor Emmanuel said this while answering questions from Government House reporters at the Akwa Ibom international airport upon his return to the state after his visit to President Buhari in the United Kingdom.

The Akwa Ibom Governor was part of seven governors who visited the president in London.

Governor Emmanuel said as father and leader of the country, President Buhari deserved the prayers and support of all Nigerians especially now that he is facing health challenges.

He described the governors’ visit to the president as a mark of unity in spite of ethnic, religious and political differences.

He said, “We finished elections since 2015; this is time for governance. So, all of us are looking at what we can do for our people. And the President is the father of all.

“So, if you are a good son and your father takes ill, you must care about it. That we didn’t do just for ourselves, we do for all Nigerians. If you see, they carefully picked one per geographical zone. So, on behalf of all Nigerians, we needed to show him that Nigerians care, that we love him as a father and we pray for him also.”

The governor, who represented the South-South geopolitical zone in the team of governors that visited President Buhari in London, called on all Nigerians to come together and show love and genuine concern for the president.