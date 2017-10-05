Thursday , 5 October 2017
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (m), Second Lieutenant Bright Chibuzor Nweke (l) and Second Lieutenant Victor Chima at the Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday when Rivers State Indigenes of the 64th Regular Course and Short Service Course Commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces visited the governor.

We have no other country than Nigeria  says Governor Wike 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared  that Rivers people have no other country aside Nigeria.

The governor said that Rivers people will continue to work for the unity of the country, irrespective  of the challenges  that arise along the way.
He spoke on Thursday at the Government House Port Harcourt   when he granted audience to Rivers State Indigenes of the 64th Regular Course and Short Service Course Commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces.
He said: “We have no other country, other Nigeria. We believe in the unity of this country.
“Conduct yourselves  in ways that  will not bring embarrassment to your family, your local government and Rivers State “.
While charging them to be good ambassadors  of Rivers State  wherever  they are posted, Governor Wike assured them that Rivers people will always support them.
“I know you will not disappoint  us. Be committed and work hard. You will make it in life. Work hard to protect the integrity of this noble country “, he said.
He charged the young  officers to serve the Nigerian Armed forces diligently, urging them to be loyal to the service.
Earlier, spokesman of the Rivers State Indigenes of the 64th Regular Course and Short Service Course Commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces, Second Lieutenant Bright Chibuzor Nweke assured Governor Wike that they will not disappoint  Rivers people as they will work in line with the law.
He commended  the governor  for his great achievements. He prayed God to grant the governor the enablement  to continue  to  rapidly  develop the state.
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
5th October, 2017.
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in a group photograph with Rivers State Indigenes of the 64th Regular Course and Short Service Course Commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces at the Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

