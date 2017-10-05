We have no other country than Nigeria says Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that Rivers people have no other country aside Nigeria.

The governor said that Rivers people will continue to work for the unity of the country, irrespective of the challenges that arise along the way.

He spoke on Thursday at the Government House Port Harcourt when he granted audience to Rivers State Indigenes of the 64th Regular Course and Short Service Course Commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He said: “We have no other country, other Nigeria. We believe in the unity of this country.

“Conduct yourselves in ways that will not bring embarrassment to your family, your local government and Rivers State “.

While charging them to be good ambassadors of Rivers State wherever they are posted, Governor Wike assured them that Rivers people will always support them.

“I know you will not disappoint us. Be committed and work hard. You will make it in life. Work hard to protect the integrity of this noble country “, he said.

He charged the young officers to serve the Nigerian Armed forces diligently, urging them to be loyal to the service.

Earlier, spokesman of the Rivers State Indigenes of the 64th Regular Course and Short Service Course Commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces, Second Lieutenant Bright Chibuzor Nweke assured Governor Wike that they will not disappoint Rivers people as they will work in line with the law.

He commended the governor for his great achievements. He prayed God to grant the governor the enablement to continue to rapidly develop the state.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.