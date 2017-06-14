  WE ARE COMMITTED TO A RESPONSIBLE ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT – Wike

GOVERNMENT OF RIVERS STATE OF NIGERIA

OFFICE OF THE DEPUTY GOVERNOR

Press Release

The State Chief Executive Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says the State Government is committed to the responsible management of the environment for the sustainable benefit of present and future generation.

The Governor stated this during the Port Harcourt Environmental Summit at the Auditorium of the State House of Assemble in Port Harcourt.

Represented by his Deputy Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo the Governor said For this purpose, government ensures that all relevant laws and policies on the environment are enforced and implemented – Efficient management of solid, domestic, industrial and medical wastes is crucial.

“For us therefore, as a government, protecting the environment is a task we must undertake with seriousness because it strikes at the very level of our existence as a people, and as humanity.” He stressed.

The Governor said the present Administration is also undertaking the protection of vulnerable shorelines in Asari-Toru and other Local Government Areas of the State.

He said to mitigate the effects of negative environmental factors and to restore the garden city status of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Government has constructed the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and other projects including the planting of trees to enhance the beauty of the State as the investor’s haven in Nigeria.

The environmental policies of the Rivers State Government according to him are proactive with a view to attempting to create employment and sustainable wealth.

“The conservation of our natural and cultural heritage is of great importance to us”, stressing that serious environmental problems such as flooding in parts of the State are being addressed by ensuring the provision of adequate drains to accompany the construction and rehabilitation of all road projects in the State.

Governor Wike said enlightenment campaigns have been set up to discourage our citizens from blocking drains with wastes and from building across drainage channels.

According to Governor Wike the State is endowed with natural resources that have made it attractive to international operators, but expressed regrets that “over the years the impact of the activities of these operators have seemed to be damaging to our environment”.

Our goal according to him, should be to conserve our natural resources while reducing pollution and harm to our environment caused by some projects.

“In this regard there is urgent need to address gas flaring and the obnoxious release of black soot into the atmosphere, as its continuance is definitely not sustainable for our environment and health as well as being a colossal loss to the nation’s economy” the State Chief Executive emphasized.

He disclosed that on inception in 29th May, 2015 his Administration commenced aggressive waste disposal management through the Rivers State Waste Management Agency headed by Bro. Felix Obuah which has ultimately translated into a cleaner and a more attractive State to investors while our citizens are healthier.

He said the launch of the Ogoni clean-up was an indication of our interest in preserving our environment and expressed hope that the clean-up exercise will commence sooner than later because of the positive effects this exercise will have on the Rivers People.

While wishing stake holders and participants fruitful deliberations and a successful summit Governor Wike encouraged them to find time to enjoy the traditional Rivers hospitality including our delicacies and the garden city life of the State.

In his good will message the Speaker of the State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Ikunyi-Awaji Ibani, called on participants to direct attention at a multi-dimensional approach to the remediation, preservation and sustenance of our environment through safe economic and industrial practices.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Environment Hon. Christian Ahiakwo in his address assure the stake holders and participants that deliverables from the summit will trigger positive collaboration and partnerships for the execution of critical environmental projects in the State.

Prof Rosaline Konya the State Commissioner for Environment while congratulating the State House of Assembly and the House Committee on Environment for putting the summit together said her Ministry will continue to partner with the State Assembly and other relevant stake holders in a bid to improve safe environmental practices in the State warning that companies and investors who choose not to comply with the relevant environmental laws will be sanctioned.

Also speaking the sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste management Agency Bro Felix Obuah said he is optimistic that the summit will avail every participant in the environmental management sector the opportunity to contribute to the development of this sector in the course of business, agriculture, exploration of natural resources, manufacturing and social infrastructural development.

In their various goodwill messages the Ambassadors of Pakistan, Malaysia and the Republic of Ecuador offered to partner and support the State to overcome its environmental challenges.

Earlier the Chairman of the occasion Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye said the summit will address the drivers of environmental degradation with a special reference to Rivers State.

In his keynote address on the topic, Our Environment, our heritage: sustainability in Rivers State, a right for all Rev. Fr. Edward Obi said we all are activist in realising a responsible and healthy environment.

Owupele Benebo

Head of Press Unit

Deputy Governor’s Office Port Harcourt.

Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

