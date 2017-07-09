VISIT OF ANGLICAN PRIMATE A THING OF BLESSING TO RIVERS PEOPLE – Wike

The Rivers State Government says the visit of the Primate of all Nigeria Anglican Communion; the Most Reverend Dr. Nicholas Okoh is a source of joy and a great blessing to the Rivers people.

The State Chief Executive Nyesom Ezenwo Wike stated this during the dedication of the New Church building and parish endowment fund launching of St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt.

Represented by his Deputy Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo Governor Wike said he believes and appreciates the powers and the efficacy of the prayers offered by Christians in the State stressing that as a devout Christian and faithful servant of the people he will continue to support and promote the work of God.

He said the Rivers State Government is the only State Government in the Federation that has built an Ecumenical Centre for Christians of all Denominations to unite, come together and pray to bring down God’s glory and blessings to the people of the State.

Governor Wike who expressed delight for the new church building project thanked the church for inviting him to be part of the epoch making occasion.

In his Sermon the Primate of all Nigeria Anglican Communion Most Reverend Dr. Nicholas Okoh said the essence of dedication is to invite God’s presence into the church and expel every evil force that is contending against the church of God.

He noted that God has created every one of us with a different purpose, noting that as Christians we should imbibe the spirit of humility, obedience and sacrifice to foster God’s Kingdom on earth.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion includes former Nigeria first Lady Dame Patience Jonathan, members of the National and State Assembly, representative of the former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, State Chairman of the PDP, former Minister of Transport, the Amayanbo of Ogu, Bolo, Abuloma and Ogoloma.

The clergy, parishioners, captains of industry and other invitees.

Owupele Benebo

Head of Press Unit

Deputy Governor’s Office Port Harcourt.

Sunday, July 9th, 2017.