Viewer Discretion Advised:

Monday , 31 July 2017
July 31, 2017 featured post, News 53 Views

Help needed for this little girl who is a victim of violence 

This girl is ten years old, lives with her uncle in Gonigora, kaduna. 

She is out of school, malnourished, battered and last Sunday, her uncle’s wife Mrs Remi Joseph burnt her buttocks with fire and abandoned her without treatment. 

Until a spirited neighbor reported the case to the “Presenter of Oga landlord on Capital Sounds 90.9fm”. 

The woman has been arrested  and charged to Court. We are appealing to d general public to come to her aid. She can’t walk or sit. For assistance,

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

