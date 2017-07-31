Viewer Discretion Advised:

Help needed for this little girl who is a victim of violence

This girl is ten years old, lives with her uncle in Gonigora, kaduna.

She is out of school, malnourished, battered and last Sunday, her uncle’s wife Mrs Remi Joseph burnt her buttocks with fire and abandoned her without treatment.

Until a spirited neighbor reported the case to the “Presenter of Oga landlord on Capital Sounds 90.9fm”.

The woman has been arrested and charged to Court. We are appealing to d general public to come to her aid. She can’t walk or sit. For assistance,