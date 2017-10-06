UPDATE ON MONKEY POX OUTBREAK!

The Bayelsa State health authorities in collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO) and the National Centre for Disease Control have assured that the outbreak is being effectively handled. Victims have been properly quarantined in an isolated centre at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital in Okolobiri and are being appropriately monitored.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu, said the health authorities have embarked on a statewide sensitisation campaign on how to identify victims.

According to him, the virus was first seen in monkey, but could also be found in all bush animals such as rats, squirrels and antelopes.

The secretions from dead animals are highly contagious.

The commissioner listed the symptoms of monkey pox as severe headache, fever and back pain among others, and that most worrisome of all the signs were rashes bigger than those caused by chicken pox.

He assured that there is no reason for residents of Bayelsa State to panic. Individuals, especially those handling living or dead animals, are advised to observe the simple hygiene of washing their hands with water and hand sanitiser.