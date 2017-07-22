UNNECESSARY THEATRICS ABOUT THE RIVERS STATE BUDGET

Oraye St. Franklyn

Let me begin by saying I agree that citizens have a right to know their budget and be able to measure compliance as well as detect infractions on it. It is their solemn right to do so.

Having said that, I must say, the raging hullabaloo about the Rivers State 2017 budget since the volte face of a hitherto self-professed advocate for justice and most recently the grand purveyor of untainted integrity to the highest bidder, can best be described as political theatrics by majorly the self-defamed, infamous and ghastly emasculated fold of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State aimed at distracting the public from the nauseating petulance, governmental immaturity and daylight fraud that have largely defined it nationally.

The Rivers State budget is a public document and available in the public domain. It is not the private property of the Rivers State Governor but that of Rivers people from whom representative authority was both legally and validly vested on those in government. Being a public document, the budget cannot be expected to be placed on the same pedestal with an object of public merchandise to be hawked on streets and perhaps used thereafter to sell Bolé, Ubè or what have you. No law prescribes such. It is, therefore, sensu stricto, discretionary on the relevant bodies to make them available or not as objects of merchandise or unbouyed proliferation.

No one has said Rivers State has no budget. If anyone, perhaps, is of the view, then such an individual can simply check the following links with details of the budget:

1. The Budget Presentation to the House of Assembly by the Rivers State Governor:

2. The Signing to law of the Rivers State 2017 budget:

Everything is in the public domain because the budget is a public document. However, if perhaps, the available information is not sufficient, Citizens are at liberty to consult their respective members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to whom, Governor Wike submitted the budget proposal and before whom he assented to the budget. This is because by law, not based on political theatrics, it is the House of Assembly that is duty bound to approve, monitor and measure compliance of the budget as with other laws for the good governance of the people.

Of course, citizens will not debate the fact that vested authority has been transferred from them and now legitimately resides with the respective members of the Rivers State Assembly. It is therefore within the precinct of their legitimate enterprise for Members or the Houses of Assembly anywhere in Nigeria to probe budget compliance on behalf of their people. Rivers State just like Lagos State and many more are on the same pedestal. They, the members of the Houses of Assembly, are those who have the valid locus standi to intervene on this issue on behalf of the people and it is immaterial that the budget is not on the streets in Lagos as it isn’t in Rivers. What is important is that the House of Assembly is living up to its responsibilities to approve, monitor and measure compliance.

And truth be told, in Rivers State, instances abound of measures by the Members of the Rivers State Government to monitor budget compliance as part of their oversight functions.

These are a few instances:

1. Rivers Assembly Education Committee pledges maintenance of schools infrastructure.

2. Assembly Constitutes Committee On Mile 1 Market

3. 2 Years update on the work of the Rivers State House of Assembly

Having established the issue of vested authority and locus standi as bequeathed from citizens to legislators through valid and legitimate elections, the question that is consequentially raised is whether citizens are therefore incapacitated from joining issues with government on this and sundry matters. The answer is a big no. Citizens can and, indeed, should join issues with government on all manner of governmental matters. However, they are moderated by law to follow procedures and due processes. As it pertains to the Rivers State budget, citizens are advised to channel their inquiries through whom they vested their respective authorities on the matter. The reason we have laws is so we can also have order.