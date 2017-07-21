Friday , 21 July 2017
Home / Education / UNIPORT VC under fire as students protest closure of tuition portal

UNIPORT VC under fire as students protest closure of tuition portal

July 21, 2017

Students of the University of Port Harcourt have protested against what they described as the high-handedness of the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ndowa Lale.

The students, in their thousands, took to the streets of Port Harcourt to kick against the alleged rigid attitude of Lale towards the payment of tuition fees.

Some of the students who spoke with newsmen on the condition of anonymity decried the the VC’s refusal to approve access to the institutions Internet portal to enable students pay their fees.

The students said the VC had turned a blind eye to the economic situation of the country which had deprived many students opportunity to pay their fees.

They called on the Federal and the Rivers state government to prevail on the VC and the Governing Board of the institution to avoid another round of violent protests by ordering the opening of the school’s tuition payment portal.

