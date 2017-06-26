UNIMAID Attacks: Borno Govt Approves N50m Intervention Fund

The Borno State government has approved the sum of N50m as part of its intervention in the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

The approval came as 16 persons were confirmed dead while 13 others were injured in the multiple explosions that rocked Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Sunday night.

The Commissioner of Police, Damien Chukwu, who confirmed the attacks, explained that a male suicide bomber gained entry into the premises of UNIMAID and detonated a bomb strapped to his body.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Aliyu Shugaba, sought the intervention of the Federal Government to the tune of N2.8bn to build a fence around the school, as the major solution to the reoccurring attacks on the institution.

Following his visit to the institution on Monday, Governor Kashim Shettima announced the approval of N50m for the digging of trenches.

He said the fund would also be used for payment of allowances of security guards and local vigilantes hired to fortify the porous boundaries of the institution.

The University, whose boundaries are about 27 kilometres long, has remained unfenced since its establishment.