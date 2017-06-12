Two Feared Killed In Attack On Dino Melaye

Monday , 12 June 2017
June 12, 2017 featured post, News 79 Views

At least two people were feared killed today as gunmen attacked the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye.

 
The attack occurred in front of the state polytechnic in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Melaye had stopped in front of the institution and was addressing his supporters, including some students of the school over the political crisis in the senatorial district when the gunmen arrived and opened fire.

The gunmen emerged from the NATACO end of the road and caused chaos when they started shooting indiscriminately.

Motorists and market women along the Lokoja-Abuja highway also scampered for safety after hearing the gunshots.

The shooting continued for a while before more security operatives arrived at the scene.

