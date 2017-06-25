Tribute to Onov Tyulugh

By Joe Abaagu

My brother and friend ONOV mba TYUULUGH, I have so much to say about you but tears won’t let me pour out my heart. When about a month ago Harris called our brother Engr Manger and I that your health was worsening in Gboko, we wasted no time in moving you to BSUTH that same day. Daily we witnessed your valiant struggle. The doctors did their best. Even drugs not within reach were procured. You struggled in and off consciousness and on and off oxygen. Even when you were unconscious, each time I called out “Onov mba Tyuulugh” you answered. Yesterday evening when Harris called Manger and I and we rushed to your bedside, we realized that you had already responded to the call of the Lord and would no longer respond to the call of man. All through the night, I wept as I recalled the nurses shaving your beard, wrapping you up and the mortician wheeling you to the morgue. I wept freely because all evening, I bottled up my emotions while consoling your wives, your daughter Dr. Mimi who courageously saw through your journey from admission through the battle to save you till you were wheeled into the morgue. Even when Harris, Tom and my brother Manger broke down I still kept strong. I cry because you have been a dependable ally, and generous friend. You always had a solution to any problem. I cry because your large family and dependents who you sacrificed a lot to provide for will miss you sorely. My only consolation is that Harris invited Rev. Fr. Prof. Orhungur who anointed you a week before you passed on. Your death more than any other has confirmed to me that this life’s rat race is entirely meaningless. Let us all refocus on what eternal, not ephemeral. May God’s judgment on your soul be merciful, Amen.