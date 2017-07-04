Tribute to Late Alhaji Maitama Sule. “Dan Masanin Kano”

By Gabriel Torwua Suswam

You have physically left this planet earth but your life and time is a vivid one: the epitome of greatness and love and sacrifice.

While the reality of your exit seem to leave us inconsolable, we are nonetheless confronted by the profound memories of your exemplary political and social exploits in Nigeria and beyond.

Rest on our dear national icon and may the good Lord give the family, the strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Signed;

Bede Bartholomew

Media Assistant to;

HE Gabriel Torwua Suswam PhD CON.

Fmr Governor of Benue State.