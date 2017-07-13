Tony Blair Pledges To Support Kaduna In Delivering Good Governance

The former British Prime Minister, Mr Tony Blair has pledged to support Kaduna state and some other state governments in Nigeria to deliver good governance to the people.

Mr Blair made the pledge on Thursday when he visited Governor Nasir El-Rufai at his office in the Government House, Kaduna.

He says that the ’Tony Blair Foundation’’ will assist Kaduna state in terms of technical assistance and other support to enable it to deliver democratic dividends to its people especially in the areas of investments, basic education, healthcare and agriculture.

Mr Blair also met with members of the Kaduna state executive council at the governor’s office where he was briefed by the governor and members of his cabinet about the various successes recorded by their ministries as well as their challenges which they ask for his assistance.

He commended the relationship with his country and Nigeria, and how Kaduna and his Foundation will work together to transform the state’s public service sector for efficient service delivery and increase prosperity.

He pointed out that the hardest thing about governance is being able to deliver on campaign promises to the people.

He assured that his foundation’s members of staff are ready to provide necessary assistance to state governments whenever required.

Describing the meeting with Governor El-Rufai as an exciting opportunity to visit Nigeria and see how governance is being run and done.

Mr Blair says there is great goodwill and desire for the country to do well under the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration, especially in the fight against corruption.

For Governor El-Rufai, the visit of the former Prime Minister is timely as it gave him and his cabinet members to share his experience in governance with them.