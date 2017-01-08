Three Policemen, Others killed In Adamawa Fulani Herdsmen Attack

Three communities in Adamawa state, have been thrown into mourning following an attack by fulani herdsmen which has led to the death of three policemen, scores of villagers and the abduction of one person.

At Kwayine village, some of the residents were seen burying the dead in the early hours of Sunday.

The attack, coming after various alerts by the Adamawa community of fears about a likely attack, has left on its trail, damaged houses and abandoned police vehicles.

An Abandoned Police Vehicle

Residents have however called on the authorities to provide better security to prevent further attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The incident is coming a few days after the Nigerian Airforce commenced aerial surveillance of forests and communities located in the southern part of Kaduna state, as well as other insurgent-laden states, to fish out suspected armed herdsmen that have been attacking the villages from their hideouts