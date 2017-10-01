Monday , 2 October 2017
This is simply the difference between a white man and a black man. 

October 1, 2017

A white man knows that blood is sacred, life precious. A white military man will only kill at war ground, he dare not pull the trigger on any citizen of the nation; no matter how provoked he may be.
This is a Catalonia man, protesting for referendum in Spain, the man ‘hoisted’ the flag of Catalonia when he sighted the armoured vehicle of the military men but he wasn’t shot nor arrested. In my country Nigeria, he would have been a dead man by now!
The difference is in the thinking, while a white solider is dreaming on how to represent her country by winning her wars, a black solider relishes vitimizing,  bullying and intimidating innocent citizens of the Country.
Nze Duru
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

6 comments

  1. Suleiman Hassan Kainuwa
    Suleiman Hassan Kainuwa
    October 1, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    I Think This Man He Among The 400 Ppl That Are Suffer From Injuries For Right Of Catalan Bcos All The Securities In D World Are Desame

    Reply
  2. Kolade Oduyemi
    Kolade Oduyemi
    October 1, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    The guy who wrote this news is a an accredited and certified moron of highest and purest quality.His level of literacy has been clouded by bias..He may not be a good student of history or else he should have know the visitations of evil visited on the blacks by south African whites.He should have read about the oppressions that brought about Martin Luther kind and Malcolm X.Scan news editors are maniacally inclined to distort view with a view to cause hatred.only God knows why they do that.

    Reply
  3. Lilz PopKins
    Lilz PopKins
    October 1, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    Wen Eva I see this picture. It reminds me of how Useles$ and f00lish Nigerian thug$(soldiers) are…..the only tin NDA teaches them is that “”””‘unarmed citizens are bloody civilians and enemies”””””.

    F00lish thug$

    Reply
  4. Cj Kingsley
    Cj Kingsley
    October 2, 2017 at 12:54 am

    I personal appreciate the work of Nigeria Police who Risk their life to catch this Terrorist , Murders , Kidnappers, Rapist Fulani Herdsmen and also thank them for expose Mr President and Chief of Army staff that said there are not Terrorist , Good Job

    Reply
  5. Alfa Dbull
    Alfa Dbull
    October 2, 2017 at 1:08 am

    d man nd d tank shadow different directions

    Reply
  6. Thomas Cletus
    Thomas Cletus
    October 2, 2017 at 1:52 am

    #Please #Please #Please tell Nigeria government that a call for referendum is not a call for war

    Reply

