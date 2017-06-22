Chief Willie M. Obiano

Executive Governor of

Anambra State.

Government House, AWKA.

Your Excellency,

THE UNCOMPLETED IYI AGU FLOOD CHANNEL HAS DAMAGED A N400million INVESTMENT IN ANAMBRA STATE

Our worst nightmare has happened!

OUR hospitality INVESTMENT IN ANAMBRA STATE, PALOS VERDES HOTEL AWKA, was yesterday June 19, 2017 SWALLOWED UP BY MILLIONS OF TONS OF FLOOD WATER DUMPED DIRECTLY ONTO OUR PREMISES FROM THE UNCOMPLETED IYI AGU DRAINAGE CHANNEL.

THIS IS DEVASTATING AND HEARTBREAKING, YOUR EXCELLENCY!!

Recall, Your Excellency that we have sent several letters and email trying to prevent the occurrence of this disaster. We are NOW completely stranded and have no other recourse but to BRING OUR CASE BEFORE YOUR EXCELLENCY AND CALL FOR URGENT INTERVENTION.

Respectfully Your Excellency, our presence in Anambra State as investors is pursuant to the ANAMBRA STATE GOVERNMENT’S INVITATION.

My Name is Dr. Chike Amobi, a legal practitioner from Eziowelle and Owner of PALOS VERDES HOTEL IYI AGU ESTATE AWKA. I moved back home to Nigeria with my wife, Rivien and our 3 children after having practiced for 2 decades as a lawyer in all The Courts of the State of California and United States District Courts.

Following the calls from Anambra State Government for Diasporans of Anambra State origin to bring investments home, my wife and I relocated to Nigeria and dedicated our life savings into building a world class hotel in Anambra State with the aim of assisting the State Government in reducing unemployment in the state while providing world class hospitality experience to our patrons.

In or around 2013, the ANAMBRA State Government commenced the construction of IYI AGU flood drainage Channel to direct the flood water from Awka and its environs into a body of natural water. However, for unknown reasons, the project was abruptly and precariously terminated at a point where it is directly pointed to our fence. Please find enclosed the aerial picture of the hotel to see the uncompleted Flood Channel.

This now causes millions of gallons of flood water to be unfetteredly dumped onto our premises EVERYTIME IT RAINS. To prevent this disaster, and before the rains commenced, we sent several letters and email to Your Excellency through the Governor’s Office, the Secretary to the State Government, the Hon. Commissioner for Works and Hon Commissioner for Environment. We have duly acknowledged copies of the letters we sent. Despite assurances that work will soon commence, to date, there has been no sign of any Contractors arriving at the site.

The torrential rains in Awka this past weekend has dumped even more flood water on our premises and have submerged our facility in over 4 feet of flood water. Please see attached pictures. This will potentially result in over N400million Naira in structural damages in addition to over N50million we have so far spent in palliative repairs. A video of our palliative work is also attached.

In addition to our damages, our next door neighbor is PAUCO PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY, a company being run by the young widow of the deceased founder who relies on the revenue from her enterprise to provide for the children left behind by her deceased husband. And to maintain her staff strength of over 100 employees. They too have also suffered substantial damages from

Flood. The hardship of widowhood for a young mother is now being exacerbated by the financial stress caused to her by actions and/or inactions of the government. Even though I have never personally met the young lady, I am moved by her compounding plight caused by this flood. And also propelled by my biblical command to “Defend the cause of the Fatherless and Plead the cause of the widow” (Isaiah 1:17).

Your Excellency Sir, the liability of the State Government for this NUISANCE is clear and undisputed. Our damages have run into hundreds of millions of Naira and continue to rise daily. It is now becoming increasingly clear that the recalcitrance of the government in expeditiously remediating a dangerous condition created by them is wrecking havoc to our facility and the surrounding area. But for the timely intervention of our well trained staff who were on ground yesterday to effect a rescue, a young boy in the area would have been swept away to his death by heavy currents of Floodwater.

WE are therefore by this correspondence, respectfully but firmly requesting the Anambra State Government to come and rectify this dangerous condition created by them. We are also making a monetary claim for the damages we have suffered on our private premises as a result of this NUISANCE caused by the government. If we do not get a prompt response to this situation, we will have no choice but to seek redress in court.

We hope Your Excellency will use your good judgment and wise discretion to resolve this matter obviate the distraction that will be a necessary by