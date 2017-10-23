The total equity of the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) is $1BILLION.

But according to professor Osinbajo, a supposed man of God, the govt of Muhammadu Buhari has released the sum of $2BILLION from this same SWF for the 2nd Niger Bridge.

Remember the total equity of the SWF is $1BILLION.

And the total cost of the Bridge is not even up to that amount.

There are lies. And there are lies.

But there are lies you will tell and even the Devil himself will bow down in honour and adoration.

For the record, I am not bothered that Osinbajo lied. Not at all. I am used to politicians and their puerile lies. That he was a Pastor is not even the issue. I have more trust for highway robbers than I do for some of these so called Men of God including Father Mbaka.

My biggest shock here is that Osinbajo knew his lie about the 2nd Niger Bridge would be much easy for even the dumbest idiot to decode.

Yet,

He stood before thousands of people at a campaign rally carried live by radio and television station and told this lie to the admiration of John Oyegun, Roachas-Statue Okorocha, Chris Ngige and other fellow liars like himself.

Those who claim Devil is the father of lies apparently haven’t met Osinbajo and his gang.

Indeed, Buhari’s 2nd missionary journey has recorded two major “positive” achievements:

1.The unshattering of the Buhari myth.

And,

2.The de-mystification of the group of morally bankrupt integrity-challenged “Anywhere-Belle-Face” men masquerading as intellectuals and Men of God.

#Shame!!

By Charles Ogbu