The suspect was arrested immediately the money was paid to him

Tosume who confessed to the crime said he sells fresh skulls for up to for N1 million

Famous-Cole added that investigations are however ongoing to ascertain where he gets the human parts from.

The command’s PPRO ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole further disclosed that the suspect will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, for further investigation as he advised members of the public, parents, and guardians to be watchful of their environment and keep eye on children and know their whereabouts at all time.