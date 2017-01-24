The six dismissed policemen stopped Security Agencies from assassinating me says Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has revealed that the Police High Command dismissed the six policemen attached to him because they refused to allow the security agencies execute their plot of assassinating him.

Speaking when he received the Aluu Council of Chiefs at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Governor Wike said there was a detailed plan by the security agencies to assassinate him, but his security details resisted the execution of the evil plot.

He said: “The policemen were dismissed because they did not allow the security agencies to assassinate me as was planned.

“The security agencies planned to assasainate me, but those attached to me resisted the plot and refused to allow them kill me. That is why they are angry and desperate “.

The governor said that he will continue to defend the interest of the state, noting that he will never plead with the offending security agencies to stop their illegal activities.

He said the fraudulent invasion of Rivers State by the security agencies during the last rerun elections was a wake up call for the people to be prepared for the rigging of elections in 2016 by the same security agencies.

“The security agencies by their actions on December 10, 2016 Re-run elections alerted us on how they plan to rig the 2019 elections. We are now prepared for them”, Governor Wike said.

He commended the Aluu Community for cooperating with the State Government to tackle cultism in the area. He said the peaceful nature of the area has led to improved execution of projects for the people.

The governor said that his administration will continue to develop different communities in line with the pledge to the people.

He said it is unfortunate that the immediate past APC administration in the State failed to develop communities adjoining Port Harcourt, despite the funds available to it.

Earlier, Chairman of the Aluu Council of Chiefs, Chief Kenneth Wobunwo lauded Governor Wike for the state burial accorded their son, Capt Elechi Amadi.

They also commended him for renaming the Former Port Harcourt Polytechnic as Elechi Amadi Polytechnic. The Aluu leaders further thanked the governor for constructing the major road to the area.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.