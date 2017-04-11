THE ONGOING ROAD CLEARING/URBAN RENEWAL EXERCISE IN RIVERS STATE,IS NOT TARGETED AT ANY GROUP~ HON ONOWU EMEKA ANYASODIKE



For the past two weeks in Rivers state,there has been an ongoing ‘road clearing exercise’ embarked by the Rivers state government,with a positive aim of restoring sanity and the aesthetic values of Port Harcourt and it’s neighbouring environ,which was lost,mostly,as a result of illegal and unhealthy activities by road side traders,artisans and automobile engineers etc

While most people applauded the government of Rivers state for embarking on this arduous exercise that will reclaim the lost glory of Rivers state,which will in turn boost tourism,improve the environment and give confidence to investors etc Some others frowned at it on the basis that it will cause excruciating hardship for the aforementioned group,who eat their daily bread from doing business on the streets and major roads in Port Harcourt.

However,in order to achieve mischief and create acrimony between Rivers state Government and the vast majority of Non indigenes in Rivers state,some enemies of the state are spreading the rumour that the ‘urban renewal exercise’ by the government is targeted directly towards the non indigenes in the state.

Speaking to newsmen in the ambience of his office,Hon Onowu Emeka Anyasodike Commissioner for Special duties(Governor’s office) and the leader of Non indigenes without borders in Rivers state,corrected the misconception that has gone awash in the media.

In his words,the Honourable Commissioner asked;”How can the humane Governor of Rivers state who loves the non indigenes inestimably, embark on an exercise that is targeted at them?

How can the Governor,who got and is still getting robust support from non indigenes,embark in an activity that is targeted at non indigenes?

Oh my brothers,you can’t be serious”,he opined.

Hon Onowu,further reiterated that the ‘urban renewal exercise’ by the government,was not targeted at any group,rather it was a positively orchestrated exercise with aims of reactivating Rivers state as as “beauty base of the nation”,which will create an investor’s paradise just like Cross~River and Lagos.

Moreso,the leader of Non indigenes,Hon Onowu Emeka Anyasodike,also maintained that the government of Rivers state have done very well to integrate the non indigenes in the scheme of events of the state.

He said that the Government made a non indigene a commissioner,

most non indigenes are members of caretaker committee in various LGA’s,

over 100 non indigenes were made JP’s,

over 150 members got slots to travel to Israel for pilgrimage,

over 100,000 non indigenes got the RIMA and agriculture empowerment loan by the Rivers state government and so many more and so many more to come etc

The indefatigable leader,Hon Onowu concluded his chat,by emphasizing that the ongoing exercise is positively borne,that newsmen should give blind ears to ‘mischievists’ as he jokingly called them,he also posited that non indigenes are at peace with the state government,vice versa and he challenged the rumour peddlers and traducers to desist from creating unnecessary acidity between the non indigenes community and the Government of the day,because their plans are dead on arrival.

Social media team of Non indigenes wrote ……

