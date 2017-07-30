Monday , 31 July 2017
THE HYPOCRISY OF RIVERS APC IS LEGENDARY

What’s the noise about the Revocation of Novotel’s C of O ?

A certain house on Ohaeto street in D/Line belonging to Chief Oriji had it’s C of O revoked under Chibuike Amaechi just because a PDP faction used it as its secretariat.

It was even so bad that lots of leaders of the state like Prince Ohochukwu ,Lolo Ibineneye (who is now Amaechi’s man) Achinike wonodi and others were arrested and branded cultists.

Now a Governor decides to revoke the CofO of a facility used severally for untoward activities which almost caused a breakdown of law and orders in the state,same people who applauded Amaechi’s position then are wailing……. what do you people really want?

The Hypocrisy of Rivers APC is smelling……. Tufiakwa.

By Dike Vincent Amadi

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

