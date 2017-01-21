THE DEMONIC NEUTRAL POSITION OF SOME RIVERS STATE PEOPLE IN THE BIAFRA AGITATION

Some of our Rivers State brothers and sisters smile and celebrate when Biafra protesters are brutally exterminated by the military. Some of us even say the Biafrans are after OUR RESOURCES. Some of us say they should take their agitation to their states and leave us alone. A certain radio programme had a caller who said if these Biafra protesters don’t leave Rivers State, OUR BOYS would go after them (his boys, not ours). The unfortunate comments and abhorrence shown by our Rivers people go on and on. Let me address these issues below. I crave your indulgence.

First, what does “Biafra” mean? Is it limited to Igbo enclaves? Grapevine has it that what we call the BIGHT OF BONNY today used to be the BIGHT OF BIAFRA. This historical assertion is debatable, since the account must survive the crucible of philosophy of history. However, I make bold to say that its existence in history is itself a skosh of truth. Why would historians mention it if it were not so? If the word ever existed in our region in the past, then all those Rivers State people regionizing the struggle should visit the archives.

Next, it does seem that most of us in Rivers State have lost touch with the history of statehood in Nigeria. May I take you guys down memory lane a bit? Brothers and sisters, what we call South-South and Southeast were created by colonial masters as prodrome to eventual decimation of our unity and solidarity as old Eastern Nigeria. Yes, in the time of yore, we were one INDIVISIBLE and INVINCIBLE people. Ours was a collective will and formidable determination that could not be broken. They created the boundaries that exist between us, and shamefully, it has worked, as we see one another as strangers. Too bad! Every time you see an IPOB protest/solidarity walk staged on any Niger Delta soil as a TRESPASS, the North wins. Yes, every time we feel divided and different than/from our Igbo brothers and sisters, the North wins. Is someone thinking? We call northerners fools, but they are wining.

Lastly, those Rivers’ indigenes that proscribe all forms of IPOB movement in Port Harcourt should answer the following questions:

Who buys our lands?

Who contributes most to Rivers State revenue?

Who rents our houses?

Who buys our properties?

Who rents those kiosk-sized shops at throat-cutting costs?

Whose properties did we criminally acquire after the Civil War?

Who are those that own the companies that employ our youths in Rivers State?

Who are those that worked with us to ensure that our Governor Wike defeat Amaechi?

I am sure you all know the answer – the Igbo people, of course! Let us see what we achieved without the support of the Igbo people:

*Adaka Boro fought alone and died alone, without succeeding in having the Kaiama dream;

*Dr. Kenule Saro-Wiwa was guillotined and buried like a commoner by the brutal Nigerian Armed Forces here in Port Harcourt, without achieving the Ogoni Kingdom; and

*Senator (Dr.) Obi Wali was butchered like an animal in an abattoir for fighting for the Ikwerre.

Friends and brothers, I am even more Rivers than most of you, since I am maternally and paternally from here; yet, I see things clearly. Don’t forget the Igbo people fought the combined Armed Forces of Nigeria and British forces for years, without our assistance. Don’t forget that Britain had to intervene by starving the Biafra force, which is a criminal act of war I still urge our Biafra nation to take up against Britain, in order for Nigeria to win that Civil War.

Conclusively, if Biafrans own shops, houses, companies, and support our government with revenues, then they have the untrammelled right to protest here in Rivers State. Those of you who still have reservation, I am sure you will rent your shops, buy your land, establish your own companies, and contribute to the IGR of Rivers State Government when Biafra comes through. The time to think is now. Will you rather partner with the North? Do the North need you? What the North has always wanted from you is your oil. Be wise.

Russell Bluejack is a writer, thinker, and politico-socio-economic commentator that writes from Port Harcourt.