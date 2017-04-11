The Anambra Airport MoU Signing in Pictures

Today, Anambra State under Governor Willie Obiano signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would ensure the immediate commencement of work on the proposed Umueri International Cargo Airport with a view to having the airport ready for use in three years.

The agreement was between the Government of Anambra State, China Aviation, Orient Petroleum Resources Ltd and Elite International Investment Holdings Ltd.

Following the successful agreement signing ceremony, Governor Obiano will flag off construction work on the site designated for the airport tomorrow in Umueri.

Quick Facts about the Umueri International Cargo Airport –

1. The project is actually an Airport City Model which will be developed as an integrated city comprising of an Airport with two standard runways, a shopping Mall, Industrial and Business parks and an Airport Motel

2. The Airport will be located on 1500 hectares of land with enough headroom for expansion.

3. The Airport will be constructed under the Build-Operate-Manage-and-Transfer (BOMT) model.

4. 3% of the profit made from the Airport will be reserved for the host (Umueri) community

4. When completed the airport will create 1200 direct jobs.

5. The airport is estimated to cost something in the region of $2bn.