Tell the Minister of Darkness to resign now. Fashola has failed even himself.

July 6, 2017

Senate on Wednesday asked Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) to resign his appointment if he was overwhelmed by the volume of work at his ministry.

The upper chamber accused Fashola of misleading the public over projects it added to the budget.

At the plenary, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Danjuma Goje said, “Initially, I wanted to come under a motion but, yesterday, the House of Representatives took up the matter. Since we are on the same page with the House, I feel I should not come under a motion. But I will like to seize this opportunity to advise the minister that he should remember that he is now a minister and should behave like a minister.”

