Tanker Crash: Kogi Govt To Demolish Illegal Structures

The Kogi State Government has resolved to demolish illegal structures on the roads as part of measures to reduce the level of casualties in case accidents occur in the future.

The State Governor, Mr Yahaya Bello made this known to journalists after an inspection of the accident scene involving a tanker and an 18-seater bus.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to mobilise the contractors handling the dualisation project of the roads to speed up their job.

“I will use this opportunity once again to appeal to the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Works that mobilise the contractor handling the dualisation of this road, they should come and complete their job as quickly as possible.

“Kogi State should not be neglected – Kogi is the gateway between north and south. Kogi is the most northern part of the south and the most souther part of the north. It is a confluence state that is bordering almost 10 states including FCT and we a facing a whole lot of challenges. Something has to be done on these roads, we are receiving pittance and we are trying our best to make this road habitable.

“On this particular highway, we are going to remove all illegal structures in order that if incidents happen again, casualties can be minimized,” he added.

Read Also: PHOTOS: Scores Feared Dead In Kogi Tanker Accident

At least 10 persons were said to have died in the accident which occured on Friday.

The incident was confirmed by an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Suleiman Mohammed, who was in charge of the rescue operations.

According to the FRSC, six persons were critically wounded and are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center, Lokoja.