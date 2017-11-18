Take your destiny in your hands, Governor Wike tells Christians

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on Christians across Nigeria to rise up and take their destiny in their hands as they work for the return of the country to the path of development.

The governor declared that Christians can no longer keep quiet on the premise that they want to be religious.

Speaking during the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International-Nigeria 2017 Port Harcourt Regional Convention at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia on Saturday, Governor Wike said: “Time has come when the Church must take its destiny in its hand.

“The Church must begin to talk about development, social, political and economic challenges facing the country.

“The Church must be involved in governance . Time has come for the Church to rise . If you keep quiet and anything happens, even Christ will not be happy “.

The governor added: “If you talk , you will die. If you don’t talk, you will die one day. So talk for the revival of the country”.

Speaking further, the Rivers State Governor assured that his administration will continue to support the Church.

According to him, the Rivers State Government under his leadership is anchored on Christ, hence the rapid development of the state.

He said: “For any government to carry out its programmes, it must anchor in Christ. If you don’t anchor in Christ, you will fail”.

In his remarks, National President of Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International, Architect Ifeanyi Odedo said God will preserve Governor Wike because he is committed to the development of the state.

He said the infrastructural development in Rivers State is huge, noting that the Rivers State Government is working.

The Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship, thereafter inducted the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo as life members of the organisation.

The regional convention witnessed gospel music rendition, testimonies and prayers.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

18th November, 2017.