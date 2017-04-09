Suspected Militants Kill Army Captain, Six Others In Ikorodu

No fewer than five policemen and two soldiers, including an Army Captain were killed by suspected militants on Sunday morning in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The slain Captain was simply identified as Muhammad, while there has been no official confirmation of the killings yet.

It was gathered that the militants had struck at Woodland Estate, close to Isawo creeks and engaged security personnel in a gun duel.

It was however, unclear if there were any casualties on the part of the militants, although security forces were said to have reinforced and stormed the area for reconnaissance and possible counter-action.

The militants, whose stocks in trade are kidnapping and oil theft, were chased out of the area in August 2016 by the Task Force, after several bloody clashes in the community.

Scores of people were allegedly killed during the clashes between militants and residents of Isawo community, before the Joint Military Task Force was deployed in the area.