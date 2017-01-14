Suspected Kidnappers Abduct Students, Teacher In Isheri School

About five students and a teacher of the Tulip International School, located in the Isheri area of Ogun State, are reported to have been abducted from their school premises by gunmen.

A source in the Lagos Police Command confirmed their abduction to Channels Television on Friday.

The source said that the gunmen invaded the school, formerly known as Turkish International School, Friday night in a white Hillux and took the students and the teacher away.

According to the source, men of the Nigeria Police and the anti-kidnapping team of the Ogun State Police Command are currently on the ground, while others are already on the trail of the abductors.

This comes about three months after gunmen invaded Lagos Model College in Epe and kidnapped four students, a vice president and a teacher from the school.