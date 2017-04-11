Suspected Fulanis killed one woman, injured other in Benue

BARELY a week suspected Fulani herdsmen killed twelve persons at some communities in Kwande local government area of Benue state; another two female farmers were attacked yesterday.

Eyewitness told the Tribune Online that the two women were on their farms when the suspected herders attacked them on their farm leading to the death of one of the women.

The incident was said to have occurred Adam village in Mbakyor council ward of Kwande local government area of Benue State.

The suspected Fulanis were said to have matcheted the women leading to the death of one simply identified as Mbanegem Nwase while the other woman whose name could not be identified was said to be receiving treatment at health centre in Jato Aka.

According to the source, ‘the women and their children were on their farms when the Fulanis invaded the area; they matched them, one of them died instantly while another was at the hospital’.

The Director General Services and Administration DGSA of the council area, Mr Teryila Iorhemen who is holding forte as a result of dissolution of local government chairmen in the state confirmed the report.