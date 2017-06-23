Friday , 23 June 2017
Home / featured post / Supreme Court Sacks Herman Hembe From House Of Reps

Supreme Court Sacks Herman Hembe From House Of Reps

June 23, 2017 featured post, News 26 Views

The Supreme Court has ordered a Member of the House of Representatives representing Vandikwa and Konshisha Federal Constituency of Benue State, Mr Herman Hembe, to vacate his post immediately.

The court also ruled that Mr Hembe should be replaced by Mrs Dorothy Mato who has been declared the rightful winner of the All Progressives Congress ticket for that constituency.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court ordered Mr Hembe to return all salaries and benefits collected while in office to the Federal Government within 90 days.

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

FG Re-Inaugurates Privatisation Council

The Federal Government has reconstituted the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) after two years since …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved