Supreme Court Sacks Herman Hembe From House Of Reps

The Supreme Court has ordered a Member of the House of Representatives representing Vandikwa and Konshisha Federal Constituency of Benue State, Mr Herman Hembe, to vacate his post immediately.

The court also ruled that Mr Hembe should be replaced by Mrs Dorothy Mato who has been declared the rightful winner of the All Progressives Congress ticket for that constituency.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court ordered Mr Hembe to return all salaries and benefits collected while in office to the Federal Government within 90 days.