Supreme Court Removes Taraba Senator, Orders Him To Refund Salaries

The Supreme Court has ordered the Senator representing Taraba North Senatorial District, Sani Abubakar Danladi, to vacate the seat immediately and refund all salaries and allowances he received within 90 days.

The court also declared Shuaibu Lau of the All Progressives Congress as the Senator representing Taraba North.

The order was contained in the judgement of the court on the appeal filed by Shuaibu Lau challenging the decision of the court of appeal that had upturned his victory during the primary that he was wrongfully substituted.

The Apex court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to issue a fresh certificate of return to Lau.

The apex court in the unanimous decision of a five-member panel held that “The appellant has the right to participate just like any other candidate in the primary and if he feels his right was infringed upon, he has the right to approach the court.

“And his substitution at the primary election is null and void since the appellant scored the highest number of votes, the only option is to declare the appellant as the winner of the primary.”