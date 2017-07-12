Supreme Court Judgment: PDP will return to power in 2019 —Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will in 2019 return to power at the Federal level because the APC has unleashed untold hardship on Nigerians.

Addressing thousands of Rivers PDP supporters at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Wednesday after the Supreme Court Judgment that validated the National Caretaker Committee of PDP, Governor Wike said that the APC’s poor governance has led to mass insecurity across the country and the callapse of the standard of living.

He berated the Federal Government and APC for plotting to destroy the opposition. He said without opposition, there is no democracy.

“We have tested them for two years and Nigerians are suffering. Nigerians are dying and there is insecurity everywhere. It has never been like this.This opposition will lead us to power in 2019.

“Now, we have a government and we have a party that says there will be no opposition. If there is no opposition, there will be no democracy “.

“.

He called on Nigerians to pray for the nation’s judiciary as it is facing its most perilous times as it is under threat and intimidation.

“We owe them the duty to pray for them. What the judiciary is going through, no other arm of government has ever gone through it. Without judiciary, Nigeria is gone, without judiciary, there is no democracy “, he said.

The governor said that Nigerians from all walks of life are celebrating the Supreme Court Judgment and thanking God that PDP is not dead.

“All Nigerians are thanking God that PDP is not dead. The PDP is the only hope for the people”, he said.

He urged PDP supporters to stand firm and continue to work for the growth of the party.

“God has come out to rescue Rivers State and PDP. Nobody can intimidate us”, the governor said.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor,

Electronic Media.

12th July, 2017.