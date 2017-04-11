Super Eagles Won’t Go For Holidays By End Of Season – Rohr

With most of the Leagues in Europe finishing in May and Nigeria facing South Africa on June 10, Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, says players would not be going on holidays by the end of the season.

Rohr believes the only way to get a good result in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, is for the team to move into camp immediately and also play two friendlies.

On the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cameroon, he noted that the African champions stand a good chance, having played more games.