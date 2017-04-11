Suicide Bomber Shot Dead In Foiled Attack

A suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber, who tried to gain entry into the University of Maiduguri through the Department of Works, was on Sunday shot dead by troops stationed in the school.

The incident was confirmed to journalists by the school’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Tanko Ahmed.

According to Mr Ahmed, the suicide bomber had already entered the university through the back gate at about 11:00 pm, before being gunned down by a vigilant soldier.

He said the Works Department where the incident occurred, has been cordoned off by security agents to render the area safe.

Four People Killed

In January, four people were killed in a suicide attack that occurred at the University of Maiduguri.

A professor of Veterinary Medicine identified as Aliyu Mani, was one of those killed in the early morning attack.

Survivors narrated that the attack was carried out by a seven year old boy who detonated his bomb while Muslim worshippers were praying at the junior staff quarters mosque.

The terrorist group thereafter claimed responsibility for the twin suicide bombing attack in an audio recording purported to be from the leader of the group, Abubakar Shekau.

Furthermore, the group also threatened that they would do more of such.