SUDDEN DEMISE OF CP FRANCIS MOBOLAJI ODESANYA

A serving CP Rivers State Police command passes on at age of 56 years.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni, with a heavy heart and deep sense of loss regrets to announce the demise of a serving Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command who passed on at the age of 56 years after a brief illness at Sterling Hospital Ahmedabad-Gujarat in India.

2. The late Commissioner of Police was enlisted into the Force on the 1st February, 1986 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and rose through the rank. He served as Deputy Commissioner of Police Department of Operations and that of Finance and Administration in Rivers State before he was promoted and posted as Commissioner of Police Rivers State Police Command on the 20th July, 2016, the position he held until his sudden demise on 31st January 2017 after a brief illness at Sterling Hospital Ahmedabad-Gujarat in India.

3. The Inspector General of Police and his management team, on behalf of the entire officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force wishes to commiserate with the ODESANYA family of Ikenne Town, Ogun State, the Government and good people of Ogun State on the demise and passage unto glory of their illustrious son, CP. Francis Mobolaji Odesanya. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace and the good Lord grant his family and the Government and good people of Ogun State the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

4. Meanwhile, a condolence register has been opened at the reception of the Force Headquarters and Rivers State Police Command headquarters, Port Harcourt for the personnel of the Force and members of the public to append their condolence messages. Burial arrangements will be announced after consultation with the family.

CSP JIMOH O. MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA.