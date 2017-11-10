Submit your arms within 21 days, Akeredolu tells militants

The Ondo State government yesterday said it would grant amnesty to Niger Delta militants in the state, if they surrender their arms.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), who announced the amnesty in Akure, the state capital, said his administration created an amnesty office in Akure with other centres in five oil communities of Ilaje and Ese-Odo local government areas.

The governor gave the militants 21 days to submit their arms at any of the amnesty offices in the state.

He hailed the Federal Government’s support for the programme, saying his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, had been appointed chairman of the Committee on the Amnesty Programme.

According to him, the committee will work with the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, who also chairs the Federal Government’s Amnesty Programme.

Akeredolu urged traditional rulers to support the programme, saying the militants should embrace it in the interest of peace and development.

The governor said the Amnesty Programme would not be run in palaces but by the committee members assigned by the state government.

About 100 militants signified their intention to submit their arms at the event attended by the acting governor of Delta State and representative of the special adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs.

Akeredolu said the state government would, from now, take punitive measures against militancy.

He said: “Our country cannot continue to be in crisis. It is high time we embraced peace and shun crisis