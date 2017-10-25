State-Wide Development : The New Rivers Reality 

By Simeon Nwakaudu

It is said that the reward for hardwork is additional responsibility. That is the situation of Rivers State. The mass delivery of developmental projects by the Wike administration has come with its own challenge–the clamour by different communities for the realisation of their projects aspiration.

This is expected in view of the shameful failure of the immediate past APC administration in the state to spread projects . The administration squandered N3trillion in eight years with very little to show in terms of projects delivery.

Since assuming the reins of leadership in Rivers State, Governor Wike has made it a point of duty to ensure that every local government area benefits from his strategic distribution of pro-people projects. There is no local government area in the state that has not benefitted.

Of course, having suffered the locust years of Amaechi, every community is eager to experience immediate implementation of all neglected projects .

As a deliberate policy , Governor Wike has taken steps to accomodate all ethnic nationalities and peoples in the state. He is not a sectional governor by any definition of the word.

I watched a video of a community leader from the Kalabari Ethnic Nationality claiming that Governor Wike has neglected the area and has concentrated his developmental efforts on Ikwerre-land. The said leader shot the video from the premises of Community Secondary School, Obuama where he claimed that there were no meaningful projects in the whole of Kalabari land. That assertion is far from the truth.

Right there where he shot the said video, there was ongoing reconstruction work. He pointed out that only one block has been completed. But the truth remains that this is the first time in close to two decades that any administration will be embarking on state-wide reconstruction and furnishing of schools. It is a process that will take a while to go round all communities of the state in view of the neglect the education sector suffered over the years.

The intervention in the Education sector covers 175 schools in the 23 Local Government Areas. In essence, no area is left out in the drive to revive the decayed sector.

In Degema Local Government Area, the administration is working at SS Bakana, SS Tombia, CPS Obuama, Junior National High School, Degema and CSS Obuama.

Also in Degema, the governor is in the process of completing the Zonal Hospital. This has reached an advanced stage. The governor few weeks ago released N500million for the continuation of this major project.

In Asari-Toru Local Government Area, St Michael’s State School, Buguma, UPE Model Primary School Buguma, State School, Ilelema, CSS Oproma and C.J.S.S Ifoko. The General Hospital, Buguma has been reconstructed and equipped.

The Abalama Land Reclamation Project has reached 80percent completion level. The construction of Buguma and Degema Internal Roads have been approved.

In Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, the Abonnema-Obonnema Bridge has been completed and commissioned. The Abonnema Ring Road has reached advanced stage of completion.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike released N100million as second tranche counterpart fund for the Rivers State Government/European Union Niger Delta Support Programme (RSG/EU NSDP) for two local government areas.

The State Government had earlier released the first tranche of counterpart fund of N100million to the EU Development Partners. The two benefiting local government areas are Akuku-Toru and Opobo-Nkoro.

RSG-EU/NDSP Programme covers:

(1) Opobo/Nkoro LGA :

Opobo,Nkoro and Kalaibiama (2) Akuku-Toru LGA : Abonnema,Kula and Abissa.

The Community Leader in his video pointed at the GSS Rumuokwuta, but forgot that in Kalabari land, the Wike administration has delivered the Nyemoni Grammar School in Abonnema. This is one of the model schools designated on senatorial basis for the introduction of boarding education in the state.

Similarly in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, reconstruction work has taken place at Bishop Crowther Memorial State School, Abonnema, Ss1 Obonoma, S.S. 2 Obonoma and C.J.S.S. Obonoma.

The General Hospital in Abonnema has also been reconstructed to create access to quality healthcare for the people.

There are about 40 Major Projects that have either been completed or ongoing in the three local government areas of Kalabari land.

Even as all Rivers communities crave speedy development, the truth remains that Governor Wike has departed from the failures of the immediate past administration that neglected projects delivery.

Several road construction works are either underway or completed in Abua/Odual, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Akuku Toru, Degema, Etche, Andoni, Opobo/Nkoro, Ikwerre, Emohua, Khana, Gokana, Okrika, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Oyigbo, and Tai Local Government Areas of the State.

The Wike administration has taken measures to strengthen the public healthcare systems to deliver quality services to ordinary people. At present, 13 General Hospitals in thirteen different Local Government Areas, including Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Akuku Toru, Andoni, Asari Toru, Eleme, Emohua, Gokana, Ikwerre, Obio/Akpor, Opobo/Nkoro, Omuma, Okrika and Port Harcourt are undergoing comprehensive reconstruction, furnishing and retooling, with most of them already completed and are being furnished.

These are projects that have improved the lives of the people across the state. Those who live in these benefiting communities have directly witnessed the transformation of their areas by the Wike administration.

As we head to the 2019 elections, majority of those in the opposition will try to manipulate information. However, the reality remains that Governor Wike has touched the lives of all Rivers people positively.

That is why the governor is getting endorsements from all the ethnic nationalities in the state to continue beyond 2019. Non-indigenes have also endorsed .

The revival of Rivers State is effectively on course. Governor Wike is strategically applying state resources for the development of the state.

Though a vast majority of Rivers prople overwhelmingly support Governor Wike, it is not out of place to have a few dissenting minority voices. Afterall, that is the beauty of democracy. But the majority who believe in Governor Wike will re-elect him in 2019.