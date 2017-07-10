S/South, South/East Governors to pursue inter-regional cooperation

▪appoint Akwa Ibom Governor, Interim Chairman

Governors of South-East and South-South Regions of the country have agreed to pursue inter-regional cooperation and integration for the economic benefits of the two regions.

The resolution was contained in a communique released at the end of a one day Interactive Meeting of the Governors at Nike Lake Resort Hotel, Enugu, Enugu State on Sunday 9th July, 2017.

Governors that attended the meeting include: Rivers, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike; Ebonyi, Dave Umahi; Imo, Owelle Rochas Okorocha; Akwa Ibom, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel; Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Others are: Cross River, Benedict Ayade; Bayelsa, Henry Seriake Dickson, Enugu Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Anambra represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

The communique read by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, noted that the South-East and South-South Governors also resolved to politically work together and re-allign as a people that share common heritage, culture and affinity.

According to the communique, the meeting also unanimously agreed to appoint the Governor of Akwa Ibom as the interim Chairman of the body, while the next meeting will hold in Port Harcourt on the 27th of August, 2017.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi noted that the meeting will rekindle their brotherhood, strengthen old ties and cooperation as well as set a common front for the socio-economic and political development of the two regions and the nation.

Governor Ugwuanyi who observed that the South-East and South-South are united not only by history, geography and brotherhood, but also by common challenges. He expressed the belief that the sustained consultations by the regions will further foster the much needed inter regional cooperation in tackling the challenges, inspire accelerated competitive development, resourcefulness, industry, economic prosperity and socio-political harmony.

He also observed that by working together, they will surmount regional developmental challenges and attract better responses from the Federal Government on issues plaguing the two regions.

Governor Ugwuanyi stated that with the inter regional cooperation and sharing of ideas, they will be better equipped to address the security challenges facing the regions.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

9th July, 2017.