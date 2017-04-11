Special taskforce on street trading vows to end street trading

The special taskforce set up by governor NyesomWike to dislodge roadside traders within Port Harcourt and its environ says it has recorded success in the assignment.

The chairman of the taskforce and commissioner for urban development Chinyere Igwe told correspondent Ofonime Okon that roadside traders have refused to show restraint despite its plea for them to vacate the roads.

Chinyere Igwe however said the taskforce will not be deterred in carrying out its assignment.

The chairman of the taskforce on operation leave the road Chinyere Igwe said the approved points for vulcanizers are motor parks, filling stations and mechanic garages.

He said the drive is aimed at restoring the aesthetic of Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile the commissioner for urban development and physical planning Chinyere Igwe says his team has arrested five women for flouting the ban on street trading.

Chinyere Igwe said the women were arrested for trading along Braithwaite Memorial hospital.

The commissioner also said his team arrested three persons for impersonating agents of the taskforce.

