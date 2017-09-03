SPECIAL FOCUS: KEY DEVELOPMENTAL PROJECTS IN RIVERS STATE (1)

By Simeon Nwakaudu

Infrastructural development forms the most important premise in the empowerment process of the people of Rivers State by the administration of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Governor Wike sees infrastructural development as a tool to reach all peoples of the state, irrespective of their political affiliation. Facilities provided are non-discriminatory. Anyone can use them.

Upon assumption of office on May 29, 2015, Governor Wike inherited a state that was raped and left in ruins by the immediate past administration. Nothing was working. The economy was comatose as a result of a shattered infrastructure base, state assets sold and the morale of Rivers people left at an all time low, despite the N3trillion that accrued to the failed Amaechi administration.

The major objective was to link different parts of the state to Port Harcourt, the state capital. The government committed itself to creating the needed access to different communities, so that their respective economies can grow. It was in this wise that the Igwuruta-Chokocho Road was reconstructed to create access to the food basket of Rivers State in the heart of the Etche Ethnic Nationality.

There are three capital intensive projects being executed by the Wike administration in its quest to transform the economies of Rivers South-East and Rivers West Senatorial Districts.

The three projects under focus are: the dualization of the Sakpenwa-Bori Road, the construction of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road and the Abonnema Ring Road.

These road projects are aimed at driving the rapid economic and social development of communities in Khana, Tai, Gokana, Andoni, Opobo-Nkoro and Akuku-Toru Local Government Areas .

DUALIZATION OF SAKPENWA-BORI

This is one of the most outstanding projects of the Wike administration. It is in fulfilment of the Governor’s campaign pledge to the Ogoni people. The most historic intervention of any administration since the creation of Rivers State, 50 years ago.

The objective of the road is to open up the economy of the Ogoni Ethnic Nationality to the rest of the state and the world. The road is also aimed at reducing carnage on the existing single carriageway that leads to the heart of Ogoni-land.

Since the project was flagged off by Governor Wike on May 26, 2016, it has progressed satisfactorily. The percentage of milestones of completion so far reached have excited the people, as the Wike administration is driving the road towards Bori town. The World-class contractors, CCECC, who are handling the projects are living up to the expectations of the people.

At present, the bridge just before Bori is under construction. The drainage by the Birabi Memorial Grammar School is also under construction, while earthwork has reached the Kpopie junction.

As expected, Ogoni people and their leaders appreciate the efforts of Governor Wike in delivering this project.

Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, Mr. Legborsi Saro Pyagbara praised Governor Wike for living up to his promise, saying the governor has by his action served the interest of all Ogoni people, irrespective of their political differences and affiliations.

Chairman of the Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, King Godwin Giniwa commended the Governor for his work in Ogoni land. He said the dualization of the Sakpenwa-Bori Road and the key appointments extended to Ogoni people in Wike’s administration are praiseworthy.

Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Hon Kenneth Kobani said the commencement of the construction of the road is a dream comes true for Ogoni people.

Former Member of the House of Representatives, Hon Dum Dekor declared that by Governor Wike’s investments in Ogoni land, he will continue to enjoy the support of the people.

CONSTRUCTION OF OGONI-ANDONI-OPOBO ROAD

This road upon completion will link two riverine local government areas to the mainland of Rivers State. It is a road that will revolutionise the economies of Opobo-Nkoro and Andoni Local Government Areas.

After flagging off the completion of this road which was abandoned by the immediate past administration, Governor Wike has sustained funding and supervision to ensure scheduled attainment of required milestones.

Progress of work on the Opobo-Nkoro axis and the Andoni axis of the Unity Road have been worthwhile. Governor Wike’s commitment remains that indigenes of the two local government areas will drive to their communities before the end of his first term.

On the Opobo-Nkoro axis, the contractors of the project are currently working on bridge number eight which is the last bridge on the way to Opobo. From the bridge to Opobo town, there is still 6 kilometres of completely fresh construction to be carried out.

The contractors are engaged in filling of lateriate materials, building of embankment, filling of sharp sand and further deployment of earth moving equipment in area for fresh construction.

Similarly, work on the Andoni stretch of the Unity Road has been in line with specifications. Work is ongoing at Bridge number three of the road to protect it from deterioration. The road is still being used by motorists, while piling work is ongoing. The piling work of the two-approach of the road will span 800metres. Thereafter, asphalting of that section of the road will commence .

After bridge number three, work will proceed to bridge number four , down to Ikuru.

The scope of work from Ikuru to Ngo include filling of materials, stone-base and asphalting .

CONSTRUCTION OF ABONNEMA RING ROAD

This road project is being constructed to provide an alternative route out of the Island town of Abonnema. The road will help decongest the town and create other residential areas and centres of development. The road is a by-pass.

The road has reached 60 percent completion. The next phase is the completion of the bridge work. Piling is almost complete and surfacing will soon commence. All required sandfilling has been completed. The ring road will be ready by December, 2017.

There is no local government in the state that is left out in the massive roll-out of projects by the Wike administration. The administration has focused her developmental interventions on three areas – infrastructure, health and education.

The other sectors are also receiving attention, but majority of the projects revolve around the aforementioned sectors.

The administration is determined to spreads development to all the nooks of the state, with a view to building a strong foundation for the growth of hitherto neglected communities.